Young filmmaker overwhelmed by support for her award-winning short film

A 12-year-old filmmaker from Basildon has been overwhelmed by the support she has received for her award-winning short film, Lady Oriole, following the release of its trailer.

Kinara, a young screenwriter, filmmaker and performer at The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Wickford, won a young screenwriter award for the film, which was directed by PQA alumni, Eden Quine-Taylor, who is currently studying filmmaking at University.

“I think the trailer looks fantastic and I can’t wait to see the film when it’s released this spring. It took two days to make the short film and I thoroughly enjoyed the process of working with my fellow young performers and industry professionals to bring it all together,” says Kinara.

Lady Oriole is a touching story blending folklore and coming of age revelation. The central character, Mercy, discovers her late grandmother’s journal reveals more than she could ever have imagined about her legacy, and uses its contents to find the strength to help her father cope with their loss.

Kinara on the set of Lady Oriole

Kinara wanted to dedicate the film to her late grandmother by incorporating her culture and heritage, and stories about the Caribbean island, Montserrat. The title of the film is named after the Montserrat national bird, the Oriole.

Film director Eden Quine-Taylor, said, “It was a real full circle moment for me. I am so fortunate to have been presented with the opportunity to direct Lady Oriole and to work with those who showed me the ropes, alongside being able to inspire and ignite the filmmaking spark in other young people.

“As soon as I heard about the story Kinara was creating, I knew I had to be involved immediately. It is a really impressive concept and I found myself drawn to the magical realism Kinara created.”

Lady Oriole is currently in post-production and will be released in the spring. You can watch the trailer for the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SRHFqFjDyI

Lady Oriole production crew and performers.

PQA Wickford is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for young people to discover themselves whilst learning the latest techniques in performing arts, including a diverse range of classes in film and TV, comedy and drama, and musical theatre.

“We are so proud of Kinara and what she has accomplished with this award-winning short film. Having been a young performer with us for the past two years, it was clear early on that we had a passionate and creative filmmaker amongst us. We can’t wait to see what Kinara does next,” says Teri Levett, Principal of PQA Wickford.

Find out more about PQA and how you can book a free taster session at www.pqacademy.com/academies/wickford