YouTuber, Michal Fidowicz, tells legendary race driver how he changed his life

Michal Fidowicz

In the era of social media success, it's hard to stand out in the crowd but, Michal Fidowicz is making a name for himself before even turning 28 - and he’s done it all in his second-language.

Fidowicz’s online business, Candy Showroom, has amassed over 88k followers on Instagram in nearly a decade and, maybe even more impressively, gained nearly 50k subscribers on YouTube in only a few months.

Michal set up the brand with his friend, Matt Martin and amongst car fans, it's becoming a well-known name. This is how he ended up on award-winning motoring podcast, Fuelling Around, discussing how far he’s come.

“They say it takes ten years to be an overnight success, and out of nowhere, I seem to be getting some attention on the internet,” he told the hosts.

After moving to this country as a child, the YouTuber and presenter took an interest in motoring very early on.

When asked about where his love of cars came from, he said: “My parents, love them to bits, but they don’t know anything about cars - my dad ignores all my car advice even though I think I know what I’m talking about by now."

“I’m not exactly sure where it came from, but I know it’s been around for a very long time - a lot longer than I’ve been driving.”

Michal has had to work hard to get where he is.

“I was too young and too poor to have my own car, however, I could get a camera and I could attend car meets and car shows,” he explained.

“I had to learn English at school, so it’s a second language for me, and I think having an interest in learning a language therefore, made me interested in using it as much as I could.”

The social media star would then have a special moment with podcast host and racing legend Jason Plato.

“I’ve always had an interest in car TV. I grew up with it,” he began. “Jason, people like you taught me how to speak English.”

“When I was a kid, I was flicking through channels watching car films on the TV - that’s how I picked up the language.”

Plato appeared visibly touched at this, saying, “No way! Aw, that’s a really nice thing to say, thank you.”

Thanks to his hard work and online growth, Fidowicz has many amazing opportunities coming his way, but he continues to put a lot of love and effort into Candy Showroom.

“I have an interest in ensuring that my output is as high quality as what I grew up on - I have an interest in making things as polished as possible,” he revealed.

“I’ve been a user of YouTube since its infancy as well. I just love the internet, I love using it.”

“And I see what people create on there and I always think, this could be a little bit better, that could be a little bit sharper, so me and my colleague Matt, yeah we ensure things are as high quality as they can be.”

“Obviously with a very limited budget, but it’s fun,” he continued. “There’s a lot of pride in having a high-quality output, and I have no interest in lowering that or cheapening it in any way.”

Amongst these new opportunities, he reflected on the possibility of moving into a mainstream media career.

“I have no interest in losing touch of the small but mighty audience I’ve already built up,” he commented.

“I love the idea of being able to broaden my scope as a broadcaster.”

“If any other bigger jobs come through, I’ll make sure that the contracts allow me to still run Candy in the background.”