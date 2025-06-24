‘Zombie Proof’ Fencing: Check out these photos as horror proof fence revealed

ZombieGuard Fencing

UK-based security specialists Integrated Fencing, have today announced its new ZombieGuard™ line, a series of high-specification fencing systems engineered for the most extreme threat models.

The new product range is designed to provide unparalleled protection for residential, institutional, and industrial sites.

Developed in response to a growing need for security solutions that can withstand severe and sustained pressure, the ZombieGuard line represents a new benchmark in perimeter defence.

The systems are designed to offer an intimidating presence and uncompromising strength, while still integrating cohesively into their environment, available in three tiers, corresponding to specific security requirements:

ZombieGuard Fencing in action

HomeGuard™ System: Designed for residential applications, this system offers a robust 6-hour breach delay rating with a discreet, anti-climb design that can be customised to a home’s aesthetic.

SecureShield™ System: Engineered for schools and hospitals, the SecureShield system is built from a durable composite with a reinforced steel core, providing a 12-hour breach delay and a high-visibility, anti-graffiti finish.

FortressGrade™ System: The line's highest security offering is designed for critical infrastructure. Constructed from military-spec steel alloy on a concrete footing, it offers a 24-hour breach delay rating and features enhanced anti-climb spikes with optional electrified deterrents.

Hywel Davies, co-owner of Integrated Fencing, commented on the new line: "Our clients trust us to anticipate and engineer solutions for the next generation of security challenges.

“The 'ZombieGuard' name came from our engineering team, who have a dry sense of humour. They argued that if a fence could withstand the apocalypse, it could handle anything. The name stuck, but it represents our core principle: to over-engineer solutions for every eventuality in this unpredictable world."

“Whether protecting a school with SecureShield or national infrastructure with FortressGrade, the goal is absolute peace of mind through overwhelming engineering."

A complimentary site survey is available for all enquiries to determine the optimal security solution.

For more information, visit: https://integratedfencing.co.uk/zombie-guard/