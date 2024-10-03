10 best places in the UK to see beautiful autumn foliage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As trees across the UK start to change colour, new research has revealed the 10 best places to enjoy autumnal foliage.

From the end of September, trees in the UK start losing their waxy green colour and take on vibrant orange hues to mark the transition into autumn.

For the autumn lovers amongst us, holiday park operator, Verdant Leisure, has revealed the 10 best parks and forests for viewing the beautiful foliage of the season, based on the percentage of woodland in each spot, and the number of positive Tripadvisor reviews left in September, October and November.

Here are the top 10 UK locations that you should visit for the ultimate autumnal scenes:

Culzean Country Park, Ayrshire

The beautiful castle grounds of Culzean Country Park stretch an expanse of lakes, walled gardens and deer parks, with Culzean Castle perched atop the cliffside. But it’s the vast amount of woodland within the grounds (and ample rave reviews) that make Culzean Country Park the ultimate location for admiring the autumnal shades of rust and amber that adorn the trees.

Moors Valley Country Park, Dorset

Bordering both Dorset and Hampshire, Moors Valley Country Park is an award-winning attraction with walking trails, cycling routes and other family-friendly, outdoor adventures. In autumn, the park’s coniferous forest and deciduous woodland become an expanse of vibrant orange hues that are not to be missed, whether it’s taking a gentle stroll or practicing your photography skills.

Whinlatter Forest Park, Cumbria

Whinlatter Forest Park is nestled amongst the unique backdrop of Keswick in the Lake District, renowned for its breathtaking nature, including lakes and mountains. With 100% of the park comprising forest of fir, spruce and oak trees, as well as rising up to 790 metres, it’s one of the best locations for taking in the changing of the seasons.

Box Hill, Surrey

In the North Downs, Box Hill is mostly famously known as being the setting for Jane Austen’s classic novel, Emma, and is the summit of this range of chalk hills. The spectacular hilltop view overlooks an outstanding area of woodland that transforms in the autumn months into a painting of red, orange and gold shrubbery.

Kielder Forest Park, Northumberland

Kielder Forest Park is one of Northumberland's greatest nature spots and home to Europe’s largest man-made lake. The combination of vast woodland against the backdrop of glistening water is a must-see in autumn, with pops of striking yellow foliage amongst various shades of orange and brown. It’s the perfect landscape for avid campers seeking one last trip before the colder winter weather.

Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway

The largest forest in the UK, Galloway Forest Park is an awe-inspiring cluster of pine, spruce, oak, hazel and beech trees in the heart of Scotland. With a range of viewpoints, picnic spots, hiking trails and unique wildlife, Galloway Forest Park is the perfect location for a spot of adventure, made even more beautiful as the leaves start to transform in the fall.

Lydford Forest, Devon

On the south-west coast is a woodland valley that teeters on the edge of Dartmoor National Park. Lydford Forest is a tranquil woodland for wildlife and nature lovers hoping to get a taste of the UK’s natural environment, and in the autumn season, this picturesque valley forest is a vision of vibrant, orange bloom.

Marbury Country Park, Cheshire

The lime avenues of the Marbury Country Park exude grandeur in a celebration of this historic estate, which boasts Marbury Hall, Marbury Arboretum and a 15-acre nature reserve where wildlife thrives. A network of accessible, surfaced paths through the Northwich Woodlands, which sits within the estate, are suitably designed for walking, cycling or horse-riding through the autumnal foliage.

Bradgate Park, Leicestershire

In the heart of Charnwood Forest, Bradgate Park is the only remaining medieval deer park in the East Midlands. So not only is it a prime location for soaking up the wonderful autumn colours, with 500-year-old oak trees adorning the land, but it’s a great place for spotting enchanting wildlife and exploring the rich history of this 16th century estate.

Thorndon Country Park, Essex

Thorndon Country Park is a family-friendly destination that runs alongside the River Crouch in Essex, with acres of woodland, meadows, parkland and ponds to traverse. The Gruffalo Trail hidden amongst the Deep Dark Wood brings this landscape to life, made only more magical by the changing of the seasons, when the leaves are immersed in warm, colourful hues, and the ground is coated in a blanket of mist.

Callam Mcloughlin, travel expert at Verdant Leisure commented: “The natural landscapes of the UK are spectacular all through the year, but when the leaves turn orange and gold in autumn these popular sights become even more special. Many people will be hoping for a last-minute getaway before the cold, winter weather closes in, and there’s plenty of time to see the changing of the seasons from summer to autumn.”

