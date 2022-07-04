The greatest ever moments in Premier League history

<p>The south-west of England has been experiencing extremely dry weather, with a drought expected to be declared in the region. (Credit: Getty Images)</p>

<p>Food inflation July: almost 100 supermarket value range items got more expensive last month.</p>

Exclusive: half of supermarket value range items have seen price rises Food and Drink

Exclusive: 25 ‘value’ groceries with the biggest price rises Food and Drink

Cost of living pressure mounts on Sunak and Truss at hustings Politics

Boris Johnson rules out new support on cost of living crisis UK

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss’ cost of living plans compared Politics

Rollercoaster crash at Legoland Germany leaves 34 injured World

Iceland sees another spectacular volcanic eruption near Reykjavik World

Rage Against the Machine cancel UK tour ‘per medical guidance’ Music

Poundland is selling items for 1p every Wednesday to help shoppers Money

How the UK compares to European nations on cost of living response World

‘No-fault’ evictions hit a record-high amid cost of living crisis UK

Bristol Balloon Fiesta: flight times and line-up for 2022 Culture

Heathrow bosses say airport travel chaos is easing Travel

Red Arrows to return to action this week - here’s where to see them UK

What to watch in August 2022: best TV shows on Netflix, BBC, and more TV

Ambulance: BBC One release date of season 9, trailer and cast TV

Five Days at Memorial review: harrowing account of Hurricane Katrina TV

Symptoms of Langya henipavirus as virus discovered in China explained Health

How polio is transmitted explained - as virus found in London sewage Health

Polio found in New York State - what authorities have said explained Health

Why it’s important to value your time - The Reset Room Podcast Lifestyle

Symptoms of Langya henipavirus as virus discovered in China explained Health

Love Island podcaster Murad Merali addresses ‘raceplay’ allegations People

Queen Elizabeth’s II signature to feature on Royal Mint coins Money

Are there zombies in China? Viral TikTok trend explained Offbeat

Raksha Bandhan 2022: the date of Hindu festival and rakhi explained Culture

Garth Crooks’ GW1 Premier League Team of the Week Football

‘I take each day as it comes’: rugby star opens up on MND diagnosis Rugby

When is the next World Cup? Qatar 2022 dates and who has qualified Football

Olympic Champion Eve Muirhead announces retirement from curling Sport

The Undertaker: how to get tickets to 1deadMAN SHOW in Cardiff Other Sport

Munich European Championships 2022: how to watch athletics competition Sport

Our best XI of Premier League transfer that could still happen Football

When to use your wildcard in Fantasy Premier League Gaming

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss tackle issues at Darlington hustings Politics

Boris Johnson rules out action on cost of living before leaving office Politics

Truss and Sunak clash on cost of living amid emergency budget calls Politics

Sympathy is hard to come by for desperate Barcelona Football

Gordon Brown is right: cost of living crisis needs emergency action Opinion

My Commonwealth Games dream is not for medals but for survival Opinion

Chris Murray on Van der Valk: ‘There is always an appetite for crime’ TV

Driving from Europe to Africa - part two: held to ransom at the border Travel

What it’s like to drive across the Sahara in a hatchback Travel

Russian authorities raid home of journalist who protested Ukraine war World

What is the energy price cap? Ofgem limit on energy bills UK explained Money

Ukraine’s stance on possible Nato membership explained World

Starmer sacks Labour shadow minister who backed rail strikes Politics

Mick Lynch says RMT union still open to talks which could end dispute Politics

North West bus drivers on strike over below-inflation pay dispute Politics

Tory leadership race: what hustings are and when they will take place Politics

Cost of living payment UK: how do I get £400 and £650 support? Money

What is an emergency Budget? Government process explained Politics

India 1947: Partition in Colour - how to watch Channel 4 documentary TV

Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct eight times Politics

‘Unbelievable’: doctors slam Liz Truss over junk food tax comments Politics

Salt Bae’s London restaurant makes £7 Million in just four months People

How to freeze cheese, milk and eggs - and how they should be stored Food and Drink

What cool treats your dog can eat in the summer, and heatstroke advice Homes and Gardens

When did the Glazers buy Manchester United? How much did they pay Money

Video shows police smash their way into car to rescue distressed dog UK

Heatwave UK: The best fans that are available with next day delivery Recommended

Ryanair boss warns €10 fares will not be seen for a ‘number of years’ Travel

Can you mix E5 and E10 petrol? Cars

How much does it cost to run a fan in 2022? Price amid heatwave UK Money

Energy suppliers are offering grants up to £1,500 for UK households Money

Why have student loan interest rates been cut? What changes mean Money

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball comes to America - setlist and tickets Culture

Bad Bunny is on tour - here’s where you can see him Music

Fans frustrated as Lewis Capaldi concert is cancelled last minute Music

The Hindu festival Krishna Janmashtami in 2022 - traditions explained Culture

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Hamza Yassin joins BBC line up TV

One Shot: The Football Factory: Sky release date of sport documentary TV

Perseid meteor shower: when does it peak and where to see it in the UK Science

Where are the fires in France? World

How long is the heatwave in the UK going to last? Weather

Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks reveal sex of their baby People

Mystery as police still unable to ID man killed on M1 in 2019 People

Love Island’s Dami Hope defends Indiyah Polack as she meets his family People

Laura Anderson to join Celebs Go Dating after split from Dane Bowers People

Paul Chuckle says Barry would ‘never have done Celebrity MasterChef’ People

Kevin Federline deletes Instagram videos of Britney Spears People

Police appeal over missing four-year-old boy in Turkey UK

Donald Trump: why did FBI search Mar-a-Lago house in Florida? World

NATO: what is it and which countries are members? World

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: what UK time is it, predicted products Tech

National Prosecco Day: Marks and Spencer announce sale on fizz Recommended

Best wine subscription boxes 2022: delicious discovery boxes Recommended

2022 SsangYong Korando e-Motion review Cars

Used car sales fall by 400,000 as traders feel supply squeeze Cars

Insurance expert’s advice on how young drivers can save £368 per year Cars

Garmin Dash Cam 57 review: solid all-rounder from big-name brand Cars

Driving in a heatwave: tips to stay safe and avoid a breakdown Cars

Campaigners demand 25p fuel duty cut to ease cost of living crisis Cars

Viewers who spot all hidden tigers in jungle illusion are in top 1% Offbeat

Which animal do you see in this optical illusion? A swan or a squirrel Offbeat

The animal you see first in this optical illusion says a lot about you News

What is a recession? The economic downturn explained National World Explainers

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells court staged photo was to ‘take back control’ Crime

Family pay tribute to man who died during Skye and Lochalsh shootings Crime

Man handed suspended jail term for poisoning his neighbours’ cats Crime

Amanda Seyfried pressured to star in nude scenes as a teenager People

Fantasy Premier League GW2: FPL tips, captain, transfers in and out Football

Olivia Wilde wins first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis People

Jerry Hall: who is Rupert Murdoch’s wife? People

Multi-sport European Championships set for lift-off in Munich Other Sport