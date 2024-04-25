The Boots X Love Island All Stars Beauty Box 2024. Photo by Boots.

The latest collab beauty box is a total bombshell. It will definitely turn your head as it’s packed full of beauty essentials and villa faves. It’s everyone’s type on paper too as it offers products to suit all, ranging from cute hair clips to St Tropez Self Tan that will keep you looking and feeling great all summer long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems everyone wants to couple up with this box too, as shoppers have hailed it as a “brilliant box full of great products” and also labelled it “great value for money” and said it has lots of “summer necessities”. The box is worth £132.64, but you can get it for £45 - meaning you’re saving a massive £87.64. At that price, you can treat yourself, treat your sister and treat your bestie.

The special one off Boots X Love Island All Stars Beauty Box, which has been created especially in celebration of the 2024 series of the iconic ITV 2 dating show includes:

Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser - 10ml

Real Techniques Orange Swirl Miracle Complexion Sponge

Benefit Funsize Bad Gal Bang Mascara - 3g

Cetaphil Daily Defence Moisturiser SPF 50+ - 5g

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion - 29ml

Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser - 50ml

Soap & Glory Magnificoco Body Scrub - 300ml

The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum - 30ml

Boots Ponybands Thick Brown - 10s

Boots Holo Rectangle Jaw Clip Lilac and Cream Matte - 2s

Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Lip Balm - 10ml

Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink Liquid Conditioner for Long Dull Hair - 200ml

St Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Daily Firming Body Lotion - 200ml

Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream - 25ml

Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Highlighter (Various shades, you will receive 1 of the following shades at random: Golden Hour, Sun Kiss, Caramel Glow, Spiced Tan) - 12.5ml

KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick Queen of Poisons - 7ml

Please note, the box is available to buy online only and the worth price based on price per ml of full size products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t the only exclusive Boots beauty box that shoppers are snapping up and loving either; there’s also The Skincare Edit gift set. Worth £116.61, but available to buy for the bargain price of £24.99, this gorgeous gift set contains:

Pixi Glow Tonic 100ml

DOVE LOTION 200ML SUMMER REVIVE FAIR

No7 LABORATORIES FIRMING Booster Serum

Weleda skin food cream 75ml

Burt’s Bees® Moisturising Hand Cream with Shea Butter, Lavender & Honey, 1 Tube 28.3g

MINI EFFACLAR DUO+M 15ML (SAMPLE)

Hydrating Body Lotion 250ml

Bioderma sensibio foaming gel tube 45ml (SAMPLE)

Vichy Mineral 89 Hy Serum 10ml (SAMPLE)

NIVEA Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Face Cream 50ml