Get all your summer beauty essentials with the exclusive Boots X Love Island All Stars Beauty Box
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
I've got a text! As well as the ‘Love Island’ 2024 start date being very soon, our favourite health and beauy retailer Boots has also launched their exclusive ‘Boots X Love Island All Stars Beauty Box’.
The latest collab beauty box is a total bombshell. It will definitely turn your head as it’s packed full of beauty essentials and villa faves. It’s everyone’s type on paper too as it offers products to suit all, ranging from cute hair clips to St Tropez Self Tan that will keep you looking and feeling great all summer long.
It seems everyone wants to couple up with this box too, as shoppers have hailed it as a “brilliant box full of great products” and also labelled it “great value for money” and said it has lots of “summer necessities”. The box is worth £132.64, but you can get it for £45 - meaning you’re saving a massive £87.64. At that price, you can treat yourself, treat your sister and treat your bestie.
The special one off Boots X Love Island All Stars Beauty Box, which has been created especially in celebration of the 2024 series of the iconic ITV 2 dating show includes:
- Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser - 10ml
- Real Techniques Orange Swirl Miracle Complexion Sponge
- Benefit Funsize Bad Gal Bang Mascara - 3g
- Cetaphil Daily Defence Moisturiser SPF 50+ - 5g
- Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion - 29ml
- Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser - 50ml
- Soap & Glory Magnificoco Body Scrub - 300ml
- The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum - 30ml
- Boots Ponybands Thick Brown - 10s
- Boots Holo Rectangle Jaw Clip Lilac and Cream Matte - 2s
- Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Lip Balm - 10ml
- Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple Hair Drink Liquid Conditioner for Long Dull Hair - 200ml
- St Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Daily Firming Body Lotion - 200ml
- Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream - 25ml
- Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Highlighter (Various shades, you will receive 1 of the following shades at random: Golden Hour, Sun Kiss, Caramel Glow, Spiced Tan) - 12.5ml
- KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick Queen of Poisons - 7ml
So, if you’re ready to fall head over heels in love with this year’s Boots X Love Island All Stars Beauty Box, you can buy it online on the Boots website now.
Please note, the box is available to buy online only and the worth price based on price per ml of full size products.
This isn’t the only exclusive Boots beauty box that shoppers are snapping up and loving either; there’s also The Skincare Edit gift set. Worth £116.61, but available to buy for the bargain price of £24.99, this gorgeous gift set contains:
- Pixi Glow Tonic 100ml
- DOVE LOTION 200ML SUMMER REVIVE FAIR
- No7 LABORATORIES FIRMING Booster Serum
- Weleda skin food cream 75ml
- Burt’s Bees® Moisturising Hand Cream with Shea Butter, Lavender & Honey, 1 Tube 28.3g
- MINI EFFACLAR DUO+M 15ML (SAMPLE)
- Hydrating Body Lotion 250ml
- Bioderma sensibio foaming gel tube 45ml (SAMPLE)
- Vichy Mineral 89 Hy Serum 10ml (SAMPLE)
- NIVEA Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Face Cream 50ml
It’s another only only purchase so if you like the sound of The Skincare Edit gift set then be sure to click here and buy it now. You’ll be in good company if you do purchase, as the box has more than 100 five star reviews on the Boots website, with beauty lovers calling it a “must buy” as it’s “fantastic value for money” because it has “great selection” and “plenty of full-sized products”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.