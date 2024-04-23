8 of the best picks Nobody's Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton summer 2024 collection. Photos by Nobody's Child.

Presenter and broadcaster Fearne Cotton has teamed up with fashion brand Nobody’s Child once again to create a summer 2024 collection - and it’s brilliant.

The latest Nobody’s Child x Happy Place collection just landed, and just like the first fashion edit before it, it’s filled with hopeful summer spirit and has been created to promote self-empowerment and joy. Ready balmy summer days, the latest collection is made up of co-ords in eye-catching prints, colourful crochet-effect pieces, denim dresses made from organic cotton and more.

All of the pieces in the collection not only look good, but they do good too as they’ve been made responsibly using lower impact fabrics; something which is important to both Cotton and the clothing brand. As such, each style comes with a digital product passport that follows the journey that garment went on through the production process, from fabric to factory. It also estimates its carbon footprint along with ways you can care for it in the future to reduce its impact - all you have to do is scan the QR code on the care label to find it.

It’s safe to say that we’re completely obsessed with the new Nobody's Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton summer 2024 collection. The full edit is available to browse and buy online now. Here are our top picks, to help you make your purchase . . . or purchases, since the collection is so good! Keep reading for all the details you need so you can choose your favourite(s) and buy right now.

The first thing that caught our eye was the Floral Linen-blend Drawstring Trousers (£65). Made from plant-based fibres blended with linen, these colourful wide leg trousers are in full bloom. We adore the floral pattern and the explosion of colour. Put simply, these trousers are the absolute epitome of summer and they are a must for your new summer wardrobe. As they are linen they will keep you warm even on the hottest summer days, while the drawstring waist means they will fit perfectly to your shape.

You could pair these trousers with the matching Floral Linen-blend Crop Top (£45), which features a flattering v-neck and a smart button front, for the dreamiest co-ord look. Or, if you would prefer a more subtle look you could pair with the Cream Scallop Trim Top (£55). This classic top, made from organic cotton, features a cute scallop hem and is designed for a relaxed fit. It’s ideal for casual afternoons relaxing in the sunshine, but could also carry you through to evenings where you want to look a little dressier.

Fearne is the Queen of the two piece set with this latest collection, it seems, as the top does also have matching shorts too; Denim Cream Scallop Trim Shorts (£55). What we like about these is they could easily become an essential garment for your wardrobe as they are so versatile. The colour cream goes with literally every other colour, after all, so you could pair these with pretty much any top you own. Again, the scallop detailing is really pretty and elivates these above your average denim shorts.

In fact, we would say that you can easily buy both of these co-ord sets and mix and match each of them - so you could have four outfits for the price of two. This means that the Nobody's Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton summer 2024 collection is good for the environment and good for your bank balance. You can’t argue with that.

One more wonderdul matching set from the collection is the Linen-blend Cream Tile Print Shirt (£59) and the Linen-blend Cream Tile Print Shorts (£55). Both covered in a holiday-inspired watermelon print, this shirt and short combo is sure to make a statement. They are both perfect as a beach cover-up, but could also be worn to many summer socials such as barbeques or walks. Made from a plant-based fibre blend, they each also include a touch of linen for a breezy summertime feel.

Another item which can provide multiple looks in one is the Mid Wash Denim Jumpsuit (£79). It’s just what you need for days when you’re not sure what the weather is going to do as it keeps your legs covered, but is still light and breezy. It’s made entirely from indigo blue organic cotton with a shirred back, guaranteeing a great fit. You can also wear it multiple ways with interchangeable straps that switch between a classic and crossover back, adjusting via a double set of buttons crafted from coconut. On cooler summer days, you could add a jacket over the top or put a long sleeved top underneath.

We also adore the Pink Tizzy Midi Dress (£79). Made from organic cotton poplin in hot pink, this halterneck midaxi dress features statement shirring for an always perfect fit, while a flowy skirt adds a feminine feel. This is definitely one for the girls who love all things pretty and pink.