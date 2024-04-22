From Zendaya to Zara McDermott: 7 celebrity inspired stylish spring jackets to inspire you. Zendaya recently rocked a chic Calvin Klein white jacket

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to spring and jackets, I just don’t know what to wear. One minute it is raining and then the next minute the sun is out, so it is tricky knowing what to grab as you head out the door in the morning.

The likes of Zendaya and Zara McDermott have been looking very stylish in blazers recently. Hollywood star Zendaya looked incredibly chic in a custom-made white blazer and a floor-length skirt with split that was custom-made for her by Calvin Klein. Zendaya chose to wear no top or bra underneath her Calvin Klein blazer bit accessorised with a white gold Serpenti Viper necklace from Bulgari.

It is not only Hollywood stars who have been rocking blazers recently. Zara McDermott opted for an elegant grey blazer for the launch of her new clothing line RISE, which is available at Tesco.

For those of you who are after a spring like blazer, I am absolutely loving this 100% linen suit by Mango, priced at £109,99, yes I know it is a suit, rather than just a jacket, but I think that makes it even more cost effective as you can wear it as a suit and then wear the jacket on another occasion with jeans /trousers or even a dress.

For those of you who love a casual look, how about this ‘Cotton Rich Jacket with Stretch’ from Marks & Spencer, priced at £39.50? It is available in Bright Sage and Cranberry and I am torn between both! Perfect to pop over a summer dress or over jeans.

Do you like the idea of a feminine but casual bomber jacket for spring? Yes, it is possible to have both. Then how about this ‘Crinkle Rosette Woven Bomber Jacket’ by Karen Millen, which is in the sale for £75.65? I love the colour too, just so pretty.

I can never resist a biker style jacket, particularly when it is like this ’Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket’ by Zara at £59,99, Perfect to throw over your gym outfit, or on a night out. The choice is up to you! If you like biker jackets but want a more spring like colour, then this ‘Long Line Oversized Faux Leather Biker Jacket in White’ available at ASOS for £48, is ideal.

I defy anyone to tell me that a denim jacket is not one of the most useful things to have in your wardrobe, particularly in the springtime. I love this cute ‘Lipsy Crop Denim Jacket,’ £40, available at Next and would wear it over a summer dress.