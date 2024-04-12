Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted getting cosy in London after the Dune star appeared on The One Show, putting to bed any rumours that the couple have parted ways. Speculation had been growing that the couple were on the rocks after Zendaya unfollowed Holland on Instagram in January, however the actor and musician had unfollowed everyone on the social media platform - not just her boyfriend.

The pair were spotted returning to her hotel after Zendaya, along with her Challengers co-stars, gave an interview on BBC’s The One Show which fans have dubbed “incredibly surreal”.

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met on the set of Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Speaking about Zendaya at the time he said: “We are like best friends. She's so great and amazing.” The couple become more open about their romantic relationship in 2021, however rumours about whether they had split started to circulate in January after Zendaya unfollowed Holland on Instagram. However, the pair have put split rumours to bed after they where pictured getting cosy in London after Zendaya’s appearance on The One Show. In the photograph Zendaya is seen still wearing the same plaid outfit she wore on TV, with the pair laughing and smiling.

Zendaya on The One Show

Fans were shocked and surprised to see Zendaya appear on BBC programme The One Show, with one taking to X to describe the experience as “incredibly surreal”.

Zendaya was on The One Show to talk about her upcoming film Challengers along with her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. She told One Show hosts Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo: “Tennis is no joke and I have such respect and admiration for the game and sport and people that play it. It is tough.”

She continued: “We keep talking about romance but I'm not sure if it is all so romantic in this film as there is co-dependence and hatred going on. I think these characters are complex and human and particularly when it comes to Tashi, she is not the easiest of person but I think there is a fragility to her and it was finding the balance with in her and understanding what is behind the shell and persona she created.”

Challengers release date

Challengers will be available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday, April 26.