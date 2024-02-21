Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zendaya recently turned heads (and raised a few eyebrows) at the Dune premiere in London. the actress wore a robotic outfit to the film premiere but that’s not the only film she’s promoting this year. Zendaya, 27, is also starring in Challengers and recently shared the second trailer to her upcoming movie on Instagram.

Nelly Furtado’s 206 hit single ‘Maneater’ plays in the background over the trailer and alongside the video clip, the Euphoria actress wrote: “CHALLENGERS trailer 2… + a lil something special”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film directed by Luca Guadagnino follows the story of Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player turned coach. She transforms her husband (Mike Faist) from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion.

To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event -- close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick (Josh O’Connor), his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.

Challengers was meant to have its film festival premiere at the Venice film festival in July 2023. However, it was cancelled due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Film Director Luca Guadagnino has been known to be transgressive with his themes, including sexuality, in his films - and this is no different

In the movie trailer Tashi (Zendaya) is seen kissing both men in the new trailer. The scene which alludes to a threesome has definitely got people talking as many fans don’t seem to be happy that the actress could ever be seen kissing another man let alone two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zendaya has been dating Spiderman actor Tom Holland since 2021 after meeting on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming in 2016. Following the new trailer being shared on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to share memes of the Spiderman actor looking rather sad.

Challengers will be released in cinemas from April 26. But you can watch Zendaya in Dune: Part 2 in cinemas now.