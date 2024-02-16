Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vogue has announced the theme for this year's Met Gala as ‘The Garden of Time’ but what does that mean?

The Met Gala is the biggest and most glamorous fashion event of the year that celebrates fashion. The night, hosted by Vogue, is a charity event and fundraiser to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It has traditionally been timed to mark the opening of its annual fashion exhibition.

What is the Met Gala Theme 2024?

This year's exhibition is the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening of Fashion’. Now before you start thinking Zendaya will be reprising her Cinderella light up dress from 2019, the theme doesn’t have anything to do with Disney princesses. The Sleeping Beauties exhibition actually refers to the clothing and fashion so fragile that it can’t ever be worn again.

Zendaya attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

What is the dress code 2024?

The dress code ‘The Garden of Time’ is based on the short story by the same name written by J.G. Ballard in 1962. The story follows two aristocrats, Count Axel and his wife, besieged in an exquisite castle garden by an advancing mob.

For the dress code guests will arrive wearing their own interpretation of ‘The Garden of Time’. So what can we expect to see? Well we can presume there will be lots of flowers, feminine and pretty style outfits, pastel colours, floral gowns, all types of flowers and maybe even some grass skirts - it’s the Met Gala, so expect the unexpected.

Who are the Met Gala 2024 co-chairs?

Zendaya attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Co-chairing the event along with Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

What do the Met Gala co-chairs actually do?

The co-chairs promote the Met Gala through things like interviews and social media. Not that they need to do much promoting for the biggest fashion event of the year, however they are also tasked with fundraising and welcoming guests on the night.

Who will be attending the Met Gala 2024?

Anna Wintour reportedly personally approves each and every guest who is on the list. Only people who are culturally relevant to contemporary society are invited, which includes people from industries such as fashion, film, television, music, theatre, business, sports, social media, and politics.

In 2023 for the ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ theme the guest list included Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Florence Pugh and Jared Leto who dressed as a giant cat.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Taylor Swift attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Will Taylor Swift go to the Met Gala 2024?

I will eat my floral dress if Taylor Swift isn't invited to the Met Gala. It has been Taylor’s world for the past year and we have just been living it. The singer has not attended the Met Gala since 2016 and she has a break from her Eras tour from March 8 to May 9. We hope she returns this year along with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

When is the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala is always on the first Monday in May in New York City. This year it falls on Monday May 6 (the bank holiday in the UK).

How to watch the Met Gala in the UK?

The Met Gala 2024 will be live streamed on Vouge.com and the red carpet coverage in the UK usually starts from around 11pm GMT (7pm EST). NationalWorld will be covering the event live on the night.