It’s been revealed that Kim Kardashian was secretly planning on taking the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat to the Met Gala but hopes were dashed when the animal appeared to attack the A-lister. In a recent episode of Disney+ The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 42, explained that whilst she was taking her son, Saint on a European Football trip she got the chance to meet the feline in person.

Speaking on The Kardashians, Kim said: “So we just left London, and our next leg on our soccer tour is to Paris, to see Paris Saint Germain play, and while I'm here, I have a little meeting with Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat, because Choupette is supposed to be my date for the Met." The previous year Kim Kardashian took her then boyfriend Pete Davidson as her date to the Met Gala 2022.

"I want to spend some time with her, get to know her, and just see if we vibe. I am going to the Met with Karl Lagerfeld's cat as my date and I'm so excited. Since I'm here on this soccer trip, I figured it might be the perfect place to come meet Choupette", explained Kim.

The Met Gala 2023 theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, meant to honour the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who famously helmed Chanel but also served as lead designer at Fendi for more than fifty years, as well as his eponymous line and a stint at Chloé and Patou.

However, Kim Kardashian’s meeting with Choupette didn’t go quite as planned. The cat hissed at Kim and at one point whilst holding the cat in her arms Choupette appeared to take a swipe at the TV star. The Skims founder admits that the pair “weren’t a match” and therefore didn’t take the cat as her date to the Met Gala.