Kim Kardashian’s son Saint had the “worst day” of his (seven year) life when he attended the Arsenal game

Forget your typical minivan to haul your kids to watch their favourite football match. No, Kim Kardashian goes above and beyond as she proved she is the ultimate soccer mom when she flew her son Saint West, his friends and their mothers by private jet to watch the Arsenal football game.

The latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’ sees the influencer, 42, at the Emirates Stadium in London to watch Arsenal play against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League clash back in March. What should have been the best day out ever for her seven year old actually turned into the “worst day” of his life.

In the episode Kim Kardashian reveals her son’s new found obsession with football, she says “I am taking Saint and his best friends and their moms on a trip to London and Paris. It's called our Soccer Mom Tour Trip. Our boys love soccer and they're obsessed with all the players from (Kylian) Mbappe, (Lionel) Messi, (Christiano) Ronaldo, Neymar (da Silva Santos Júnior), (Bukayo) Saka. You name it, they're obsessed.”

Unfortunately for Kim-K who had planned an amazing football trip for her son - Saint was not impressed when he realised she had made a vital mistake. Her eldest son says “This is the worst day of my life”. Kim Kardashian explained: “[I] forgot Saint's red Arsenal jersey that we specifically got for this trip, that, of course, I left at home. I'm the worst.” I’m sure there are a lot of mums who can relate - we've all been there.

It wasn’t all bad for Saint and his four pals though they soon cheered up when Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah handed them red Arsenal jerseys and Saint put his on straight away. The Kardashian admits “This is all you want in life. You just want happy kids, you want everyone to be appreciative, that's all I want and I feel I finally got it tonight.”