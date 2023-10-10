Julie Fox is set to release new memoir ‘Down The Drain’ which she previously described as a "masterpiece"

Julia Fox's hotly anticipated memoir ‘Down The Drain’ is released today (October 10). The model is famous for many things, such as her acting career, outrageous style including a few questionable outfits and bleached eyebrows as well as her relationship with rapper Kanye West (known as Ye).

Julie Fox previously described her book as “not a memoir” but “a masterpiece," whilst on the red carpet in April 2022. The book will focus on Julia Fox’s “turbulent path to cultural supremacy”.

In the book, Julia Fox discusses many factors of her life, from her parents volatile relationship, an abusive drug-fuelled ex-boyfriend, her heroin addiction and her career as a dominatrix. The model will also discuss life as a single parent to her young son whom she shares with ex-husband pilot Peter Artemiev.

Will Julie Fox discuss Kanye West?

Julia Fox dated Kanye West shortly after it was announced that he and ex-wife Kim Kardashian were divorcing. The model has previously spoken out about their brief romance and how he tried to transform her closet on their second date. He has since moved on and is now married to Bianca Censori.

Julia Fox has discussed her whirlwind romance with Kanye West in her book referring to him as “The Artist''. In an excerpt from the book she describes the first time she met the rapper face to face in a club. Julia wrote that without saying a word they hugged and he held her tight, “his hands scanning the folds of my body,” as she began to kiss his neck.

She goes on to describe a bizarre incident when “The artist starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him,” she explains, “‘You better not take any pictures!'” shouting at bystanders.

When is Julie Fox's memoir ‘Down The Drain’ released?