Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori have allegedly been banned for life by the Italian boat company

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori are reportedly being investigated by police after they were caught in a compromising position on board a boat in Venice.

The couple have caused controversy after pictures emerged of the Rapper, 46, - known as Ye - with his trousers down exposing his bare bottom whilst ‘wife’ Australian designer Bianca Censori, 28, appeared to be kneeling between his legs.

According to the Daily Mail police are reportedly investigating the incident after they identified the driver of the taxi and will question him in the next few days.

A police source told the Daily Mail: “The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.”

“You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.”

The source explained that the “images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy.” Kanye West and Bianca Censori will be contacted if the local prosecutors decide to press charges. This comes after reports that the Italian boat company banned the couple for life.

Bianca caused uproar with her choice of nude bodysuits whilst the pair visited Italy with many locals complaining because she was walking around and looking virtually naked.