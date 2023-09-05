Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet first public appearance as a couple as they're seen together at Beyoncé concert

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After months of speculation Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet appeared to confirm they were in a relationship and made their first public appearance at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in Los Angeles.

In a video clip shared on social media the beauty mogul, 26, and Wonka actor, 27, were seen deep in conversation, laughing together and sharing flirtatious moments whilst watching Beyoncé perform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kylie Jenner looked elegant wearing a strapless outfit and hair pulled back off her face in signature updo. Timothee Chalamet opted for a more discreet look as he dressed all in black with a matching baseball cap and stood smoking a cigarette.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet relationship timeline

The couple were first romantically linked back in April 2023 when gossip website DeuxMoi received multiple anonymous comment tips with people claiming they had seen the pair together. Not long after, TMZ shared photos of Kylie Jenner’s black Range Rover parked at Timothee Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight a source claimed the pair were dating but it wasn’t serious. The source explained: “Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."

In August 2023 sources claimed that the pair had broken up and their relationship naturally fizzled out. However, TMZ squashed these rumours, after speaking to multiple sources that said reports the couple had split: “couldn't be further from the truth,” and the couple were still an item.

Who has Kylie Jenner previously date?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner split from rapper Travis Scott who she shares two children with - Stormi and Aire - in January 2023 after six years of dating on/off. She also dated rapper Tyga on/off for three years who famously gifted her a $320,000 Ferrari for her 18th birthday. Kylie Jenner was also liked to Will Smith's son Jaden Smith.

Who has Timothee Chalamet previously date?