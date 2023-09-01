Kourtney Kardashian-Barker announced her pregnancy in June with a parody of an iconic Blink 182 music video moment at a live show

Rumours are swirling over whether or not Kourtney Kardashian-Barker has given birth after her husband Travis Barker's band Blink 182 abruptly cancelled UK tour dates. (Credit: Getty Images)

Fans preparing to see the pop-punk veterans at upcoming dates in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin were left disappointed after the band called off the dates only hours before they were due to take the stage in Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

It comes as Blink 182 drummer Travis, 47, and wife Kourtney, 44, prepare to welcome their first child together. The famous Kardashian sister announced her pregnancy publicly in June 2023 at a live show the band were playing in Los Angeles.

Kourtney held a sign aloft in the crowd reading 'TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT' to the drummer's elation and surprise. The moment was a nod to an iconic shot in the Blink 182's video for the mega hit 'All The Small Things' in which a woman in the crowd behind the band held a similar sign.

But what do we know about her pregnancy - has Travis flown back to the US to support his wife giving birth? Here's everything we know about the situation so far.

When is Kourtney Kardashian's due date?

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at the LA tour date on 16 June 2023. However, she did not reveal how far along she was in her pregnancy at the time and has not revealed her due date officially.

Fans and followers have since scrutinised her social media posts to theorise over when they could get a glimpse of the new addition to the Kardashian-Barker clan. The reality star and influencer has continued to post throughout her pregnancy, showing off her growing bump.

Rumours spread throughout her fanbase after Kourtney posted on Instagram on 25 August. The photo set did not feature any snaps of Kourtney herself, instead opting for close-ups of food, sunsets and pumpkin patches, but the caption which read "one month" sent tongues wagging.

Some believed that the caption nodded towards Kourtney possibly having a due date at some point in September - this would mean that she was six months along when she publicly announced her pregnancy. Some even pointed towards the inclusion of a picture of a pumpkin patch in the photo set as hinted at an October due date.

Has Travis Barker and Blink 182 cancelled UK shows because Kourtney is in labour?

The conversation over Kourtney's due date was set alight when Blink 182 announced a last minute cancellation of their Glasgow gig, despite the band already being in the Scottish city and ready to play just hours before taking to the stage.

In a statement, the band said: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Details behind the "urgent family matter" Travis has had to fly back to the US for has not been revealed, and, for now at least, we don't know whether Kourtney has given birth.