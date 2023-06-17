For the curious.
Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? How did she reveal news to Travis Batker - and was it during Blink-182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old reality star, who announced she married Barker in May last year, posted an Instagram video showing her holding up a sign at his band’s gig saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

In the clip, bassist and singer Mark Hoppus is also heard saying: “Let’s hear it for Travis, someone’s having a baby.” Barker is then seen getting off the stage, hugging and then kissing Kardashian.

Drummer Barker, 47, had been on stage at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday (16 June) alongside the other members of the rock band.

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

Yes, the reality TV star is pregnant with her first child with husband Travis Barker.

On Kardashian’s stories, she also shows a large screen at the concert displaying her notice to the crowd.She had previously documented in her family’s Hulu series The Kardashians how she was going through fertility treatment to get pregnant.

How many children does Kourtney have?

The reality star has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick. The couple share two sons and a daughter.

Does Travis Barker have children?

Barker has been married twice previously, first briefly to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress and former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.

