Another topic that Kardashian finds herself thrust into the limelight for is her relationships. The mother-of-four, aged 42, has had various high profile romantic connections over the years and she’s actually been married three times over the last 23 years. There have been highs and lows, and she’s had her heart broken a few times, but it seems the Kardashian isn’t going to give up on love as she’s hinted that she is seeing a new man known only as Fred.