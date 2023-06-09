For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
Labour MP Bambos Charalambous suspended after conduct complaint
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Donald Trump indicted over mishandling classified documents
New York issues air quality alerts over smoke from Canada wildfires
West Ham end 43-year wait for trophy after last gasp Europa winner
Kim Kardashian's relationship timeline from 2000 to 2023, including Kris Humphries, Kanye West and Pete Davidson.Kim Kardashian's relationship timeline from 2000 to 2023, including Kris Humphries, Kanye West and Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian's relationship timeline from 2000 to 2023, including Kris Humphries, Kanye West and Pete Davidson.

Who is Kim Kardashian dating? Timeline of relationships from Kanye West to Pete Davidson - and who is Fred?

The reality TV star, who has been married three times previously, reportedly has a new boyfriend

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
15 minutes ago

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is rarely out of the spotlight. She’s broken the internet thanks to her photos - who can forget her posing on the cover of Paper Magazine in 2014 with a champagne glass balanced on her bum and also the naked photo taken from behind as part of the same shoot. Most recently, she’s received criticism for supposedly dressing her nine-year-old daughter North like a teenager.

Another topic that Kardashian finds herself thrust into the limelight for is her relationships. The mother-of-four, aged 42, has had various high profile romantic connections over the years and she’s actually been married three times over the last 23 years. There have been highs and lows, and she’s had her heart broken a few times, but it seems the Kardashian isn’t going to give up on love as she’s hinted that she is seeing a new man known only as Fred.

So, as KiKi dips her toe back into the dating pool, we take a look at all of her past notable romances. Plus, we give you all the details we know about new boyfriend Fred.

Read more:

Kanye West wife: who is Bianca Censori, age - what has Kim Kardashian said on Instagram

Pete Davidson: dating timeline of girlfriends including Chase Sui Wonders, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande

Nick Cannon: how many children does he have - and what has Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi said about him?

Kim Kardashian met music producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior, when she was 18-years-old. The pair eloped to get married around a year after they met. The marriage lasted from 2000 and 2004. Kardashian has rarely spoken about the marriage, but she claimed on an episode of her family’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was using illegal drugs the night of the wedding. Photo by Getty Images.

1. Damon Thomas

Kim Kardashian met music producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior, when she was 18-years-old. The pair eloped to get married around a year after they met. The marriage lasted from 2000 and 2004. Kardashian has rarely spoken about the marriage, but she claimed on an episode of her family’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was using illegal drugs the night of the wedding. Photo by Getty Images.

One of Kardashian’s most high profile relationships was with singer R Jay. They began dating in 2003, while she was waiting for her divorce from Thomas to be finalised. The pair made their now famous sex tape during the same year, which was then leaked in 2007 and led Kardashian to become known in the public arena. Photo by Getty Images.

2. Ray J

One of Kardashian’s most high profile relationships was with singer R Jay. They began dating in 2003, while she was waiting for her divorce from Thomas to be finalised. The pair made their now famous sex tape during the same year, which was then leaked in 2007 and led Kardashian to become known in the public arena. Photo by Getty Images.

The pair dated between 2006 and 2007, but the romance was not meant to be. Cannon said last year that he would be open to rekindling the relationship, however. Photo by Getty Images.

3. Nick Cannon

The pair dated between 2006 and 2007, but the romance was not meant to be. Cannon said last year that he would be open to rekindling the relationship, however. Photo by Getty Images.

NFL star Bush and reality TV star Kardashian were a power couple of the late 2000s. Their romance was on and off between 2007 and 2010, but there were rumours of an impending engagement between the pair and fans were shocked when they split for good. Photo by Getty Images.

4. Reggie Bush

NFL star Bush and reality TV star Kardashian were a power couple of the late 2000s. Their romance was on and off between 2007 and 2010, but there were rumours of an impending engagement between the pair and fans were shocked when they split for good. Photo by Getty Images.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Kim KardashianReality TVKanye WestPete Davidson