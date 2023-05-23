Nick Cannon has had a busy few years. Not only has he fronted some of America’s biggest TV shows as a host, he’s also welcomed many children. In fact, five of his sons and daughters have been born in the last year alone.

It seems that being a father may be Cannon’s favourite role of all. He told People Magazine in 2022 that he is “so excited” about all of his kids. He added: "Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones. Every day I just wake up excited as a father.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This may explain why Cannon, who was once married to legendary singer Mariah Carey, has so many children, and with several baby mamas. But, just how many children does Cannon have, and who is he in a relationship with now?

Who is Nick Cannon?

Nick Scott Cannon is an American television host, actor, rapper, and comedian. He was born on 8 October 1980 and is 42. As a teenager, Cannon was one-third of the rap group "Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad", who opened for artists such as Will Smith. His debut self-titled album was released in 2003 and included the single "Your Pops Don't Like Me (I Really Don't Like This Dude)".

Two years later, he formed his own record label, Can-I-Ball Records, and planned to release a second album. However, later that same year his presenting career began when he created, produced, and hosted the MTV improvised comedy series Wild 'N Out. His second album was not released due to his hosting career taking off.

In 2009, Cannon then formed a new label after cancelling his old label Can-I-Ball Records, called N'Credible Entertainment. A year later, he created a parody of hip hop pioneer Slick Rick named Slick Nick. He released two songs under the name of the character. In the same year, he hosted the Nickelodeon HALO Awards along with Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cannon is also known for hosting The Nick Cannon Show (2002 to 2003), America’s Got Talent (2009 to 2016) and The Masked Singer (2019 to present).

TV host Nick Cannon had 12 children between 2011 and 2022 with six women.

Is Nick Cannon in a relationship?

Nick Cannon is in an open relationship with Bre Tiesi, who is the mother of one of his children.

Tiesi is a real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, and it is on the show where she has spoken of her relationship with Cannon. In one of the episodes of the sixth season, which has just landed on Netflix, she told her co-workers that she and Cannon are in an open relationship. She explained: “I'm not a monogamy kind of person. Everything I've ever seen is divorce, and people are unhappy, and it ends badly, and the kids suffer.”

Tiesi has also revealed that all of the mothers of Cannon's children are supportive of one another. She told the Daily Mail: “I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation and we’re all very supportive and just respect that. Like, 'That’s your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we’re here.'"

How many children does Nick Cannon have?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Cannon has 12 children in total with six different women. His first two children are fraternal twins, 12-year-old Monroe and Moroccan, who he had with iconic singer Mariah Carey. The pair were married between 2008 and 2016.

Since Cannon’s separation with Carey, he has attracted a lot of attention due to the number of children he has had with different women in quick succession. He has three children with model Brittany Bell. Their son Golden Sagon was born in February 2017, followed by daughter Powerful Queen in December 2020 and then another son Rise Messiah who was born in September 2022.

He also had another son called Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who was born in June 2021 but died when he was just five months old of brain cancer. The couple also had a daughter called Halo Marie in December last year.

Radio personality Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon’s second set of twins, two sons called Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June 2021 and she also had a daughter with him called Beautiful Zeppelin who was born in November 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Model Bre Tiesi gave birth to another of Cannon’s sons, Legendary Love, in June and around three months later, in September, model LaNisha Cole also gave birth to his daughter Onyx Ice Cole.

A rundown of Nick Cannon’s children, in birth order:

Monroe and Moroccan (born 2011 to mother Mariah Carey)

and (born 2011 to mother Mariah Carey) Golden Sagon (born February 2017 to mother Brittany Bell)

(born February 2017 to mother Brittany Bell) Powerful Queen (born December 2020 to mother Brittany Bell)

(born December 2020 to mother Brittany Bell) Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born June 2021 to mother Abby De La Rosa)

and (born June 2021 to mother Abby De La Rosa) Zen (born June 2021 to mother Alyssa Scott)

(born June 2021 to mother Alyssa Scott) Legendary Love (born June 2022 to mother Bre Tiesi)

(born June 2022 to mother Bre Tiesi) Onyx Ice Cole (born September 2022 to mother LaNisha Cole)

(born September 2022 to mother LaNisha Cole) Rise Messiah (born September 2022 to mother Brittany Bell)

(born September 2022 to mother Brittany Bell) Beautiful Zeppelin (born November 2022 to mother Abby De La Rosa)

(born November 2022 to mother Abby De La Rosa) Halo Marie (born December 2022 to mother Alyssa Scott)

What has Bre Tiesi said about Nick Cannon?

Bre Tiesi is the mother of Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love. Since welcoming their son together a little under a year ago, Cannon has gone on to father four more children - and the fact has apparently upset Tiesi.

In the third episode of Selling Sunset season six, fellow agent Chelsea Lazkani told the other agents that Tiesi became upset off-camera when she found out Cannon was also expecting a baby with LaNisha Cole.

Bre Tiesi, who is the mother of Nick Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love.

Lazkani recalled the moment that Tiesi found out that Cannon was expecting another child last year. She said: “So, she pulled up her phone, and she turned it to me. It said: 'Nick Cannon welcomes child with LaNisha Cole'. She then said that Tiesi seemed 'very surprised' and 'was very upset'”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lazkani gave her opinion on the situation: “This was, like, completely a secret. Ultimately every additional baby is time taken away from the bond that your child and their father is gonna have”.

The agents then started discussing and sharing their thoughts about Tiesi and Cannon's relationship. Heather Rae El Moussa commented that Tiesi had told them that both her and Cannon were allowed to have other relationships. Lazkani said: “But I think open relationships are based on communication, and everybody being on the same page. If something's not adding up or something's not making sense, it's because it's not working as perfectly as one may portray it working. She's not a sister wife.”

The discussions about Cannon and Tiesi continued in the seventh episode, and when Tiesi found out in the eighth episode she defended her choices to Lazkani. She said: “You don't need to agree with my situation. This is my situation. I'm not going to have people in this office talk about my family.”

Tiesi also explained in a previous episode of the hit Netflix show that she does not have a legal arrangement with Cannon regarding child support. She said: “We don't have any of that. I take care of myself. If my son needs something or we do, I ask, that's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad and, like, Nick is not my sugar daddy”. She added that she wants to give her son everything herself without having to rely on her partner.

Advertisement

Advertisement