A guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK in May 2023, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s May releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this May, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in Fubar, walking away from a small explosion (Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | Thursday 4 May

A Bridgerton prequel that tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton. India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest star in the latest series from Shonda Rhimes.

FUBAR | Friday 25 May

A CIA operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret when he’s forced to go back into the field for one last job: his daughter is a spy as well. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro star in this eight episode dramedy.

Comedy

Tim Robinson in I Think You Should Leave, wearing a hot dog costume, with the text "We're all trying to find the guy who did this" along the bottom of the image (Credit: Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special | Tuesday 9 May

Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special. It's a feel good show. Seriously. In this smart and dare we say it feel good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny, and much more. Filmed at the Sydney Opera House.

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer | Tuesday 23 May

Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes delivers her trademark wit with the candour audiences have come to know and love.

I Think You Should Leave S3 | Tuesday 30 May

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humour to a third series of their hit Netflix sketch show, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

Documentary

President Obama bothers a woman and her young daughter while grocery shopping in a scene from Working: What We Do All Day (Credit: Netflix)

Queen Cleopatra | Wednesday 10 May

Queen Cleopatra was the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman – a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow the fact that her intellect was her greatest asset. A four-part docudrama from Jada Pinkett-Smith, featuring an examination of Queen Cleopatra’s often overlooked heritage.

Missing: Dead or Alive? | Wednesday 10 May

A four-part documentary series following South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for missing individuals who disappeared under troubling circumstance.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me | Tuesday 16 May

An unflinching look at the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable).

Working: What We Do All Day | Wednesday 17 May

Barack Obama responds to Studs Terkel’s 1974 book Working, asking ordinary people what they do all day and offering intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people’s lives from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite. A four-part documentary series in which the former President attempts to give viewers a new understanding of and appreciation for the jobs they do each day.

MerPeople | Tuesday 23 May

MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance to a world where fantasy becomes reality.

Victim/Suspect | Tuesday 23 May

On her first solo investigation, journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover a shocking pattern: young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.

Family

XO, Kitty | Thursday 18 May

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her own long-distance boyfriend, she quickly realises that relationships are more complicated when they're your own. Anna Cathcart stars in this spinoff of To All The Boys I Loved Before from creator Jenny Han.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Vanessa Papa and Xander Boger in The Ultimatum Queer Love (Credit: Netflix)

Love Village | Tuesday 2 May

16 singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might spark in a tranquil and idyllic setting, secluded away from the realities of the world. Will participants find everlasting love by showing their real faces: crying, laughing and quarrelling? A new Japanese dating show.

Jewish Matchmaking | Wednesday 3 May

Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world? A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking.

Queer Eye S7 | Friday 7 May

Across seven new episodes, The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.

Selling Sunset S6 | Friday 19 May

New agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. 11 episodes.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love | Wednesday 24 May

Five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. In just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married or get out after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of different futures. New episodes weekly.

Internationals

Roderick Kabanga as Roni in Dance Brothers (Credit: Netflix)

The Tailor | Tuesday 2 May

Peyami, a young and famous tailor, inherited his talent and successful business from his grandfather – but, with the death of his grandfather and the arrival of mysterious runaway Esvet, Peyami’s biggest secret threatens to emerge…

Sanctuary | Thursday 4 May

A juvenile delinquent becomes a sumo apprentice and finds himself on a collision course with a voiceless wrestler carrying a secret. Sanctuary offers gritty look into the underbelly of professional sumo, a world full of young men with ambitions for money, women, fame, and power.

Dance Brothers | Wednesday 10 May

Brothers Roni (Roderick Kabanga) and Sakari (Samuel Kujala) struggle to make a living as professional dancers. To help finance their dance dreams they decide to start their own club, which quickly brings them fame – but soon their artistic ambitions and personal relationships collide with commercial demands. In a clash of business versus passion, the loyalty and love the brothers have for each other will be tested by the one thing that always united them – dance.

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe | Thursday 11 May

Last year’s prom ended in major drama for Princess Margrehte, and she doesn’t dare tell anyone about what happened the night she was hospitalised. But, when the Danish royal family announce plans to visit Norway, Princess Margrethe will finally get to meet the handsome Danish prince that she's been chatting with for months – soon finding herself lost between taking care of her family, portraying herself as a strong princess, and being vulnerable in her quest for love.

Ultraman Season 3 | Thursday 11 May

Shinjiro begins to realise he can no longer keep his abilities under control and struggles to contain them. When his power is unleashed beyond his control, the city is destroyed, and people are hurt. Society begins to condemn Ultraman as a “disaster of mankind” – lost and alone, Shinjiro finds himself isolated in the middle of a maelstrom of fate as an ominous alien force moves in secret…

Black Knight | Friday 12 May

In a dystopian future devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on a group of deliverymen known as the Black Knights who navigate the wastelands using unconventional means.

Rhythm & Flow France S2 | Wednesday 17 May

French rappers freestyle battle their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by SCH, Shay and Niska.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune | Thursday 18 May

Akira Ihotsu is a young man who spends his days rebelling against an oppressive society on a future Earth, which is ruled and controlled by the Pan-Star System Trade Federation. One day, he volunteers to join the planetary orbital infantry force “Yakitori” — a brutal unit whose missions average a shocking death rate of 70%. Along with misfits from several other nations, Akira makes a stand against his pre-determined fate. Adapted from a brand-new military science fiction novel from Carlo Zen (The Saga of Tanya the Evil).

Blood & Gold | Friday 26 May

Desperate to return home to his daughter in the final days of World War II, a German deserter finds himself caught in a battle against SS troops on a mission to uncover hidden gold. Robert Maaser stars in this German-language film from director Peter Thorwarth.

Netflix Original Films

Lucy Paez as Zoe and Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in The Mother (Credit: Eric Milner/Netflix)

The Mother | Friday 12 May

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Jennifer Lopez stars in this action thriller from director Niki Caro (Mulan, The Zookeeper’s Wife).

Old Favourites

Freaky (2021) | Thursday 4 May

After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a high-school senior discovers that she has fewer than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. Vince Vaughn (Dodgeball) and Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania) star in this Freaky Friday style horror movie.

The Football Factory (2004) | Friday 5 May