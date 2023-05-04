The orange Screen Babble television, featuring images from Catastrophe, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Polite Society, and The Royle Family as discussed in Screen Babble episode 24 (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Kelly has finished watching police drama Blue Lights and started watching Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s sitcom Catastrophe, while Steven has seen John Wick: Chapter 4 (finally working out the context for the scenes he watched being filmed in Paris a few years previously). Alex, much-missed by all last week, has started watching sci-fi drama Mrs. Davis and the popular-ish sitcom The Mindy Project, and continued with Barry and Succession. He also recently saw Polite Society, which he’d very much recommend.

For our closer look this week, Alex reviews Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Netflix’s new prequel/spin-off charts the early love story between Queen Charlotte and King George – but how does it compare to either series of Bridgerton that we’ve seen so far? Has Bridgerton been getting more restrained since the first series? And will this spinoff be the biggest royal event of the month?

Steven, meanwhile, has another Coronation-themed choice: The Royle Family. (Get it?) How does it compare to other late 90s/early 2000s comedy? Where can you see its influence on the shows that came after it? And which royal and/or Royle family has contributed more to society?

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is streaming on Netflix from Thursday 4 May

The Royle Family is available now on Britbox

Succession and Barry are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Mrs Davis is available on Peacock in the US, but doesn’t yet have a UK release date

The Mindy Project is currently available on Amazon Freevee

Blue Lights is available now on BBC iPlayer

Catastrophe is available on Channel 4 online (the new name for All4)

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now

Polite Society is in cinemas now (and you should really go and watch it)

