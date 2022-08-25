Chrishell Stause confirmed on Instagram that filming for Selling Sunset eason 6 kicked off this summer

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selling Sunset’s spin-off series Selling The OC has officially dropped on Netflix, leaving fans wondering when season 6 of the original series will be released.

Many things were left unanswered in season 5, which followed Chrishell Stause and her boss Jason Oppenheim’s whirlwind romance, Heather El-Moussa’s wedding and accusations that series villain Christine Quinn was bribing clients.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also saw the appointment of the first British agent, Chelsea Lazkani who originally hails from London.

The cast for season 6 still remains uncertain, with Quinn reportedly leaving the Oppenheim Group after the debacle with Emma Hernan.

Here’s everything you need to know about Selling Sunset season 6.

Cast of Selling Sunset Season 5 (Pic: NINO MUNOZ/NETFLIX)

When is the release date of Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix?

The official release date for Selling Sunset season 6 has not yet been revealed.

Netflix renewed the show for two more seasons in June 2022, with Chrishell taking to Instagram telling fans that filming for the next instalment was underway.

Chrishell’s caption said: “CONGRATS to this fun lovable crazy group! #SellingSunset has been officially renewed for seasons 6&7!” she captioned a cast photo on Instagram. “Filming on season 6 begins this summer! Love our dysfunctional family!”

The post hinted that both season 6 and 7 were being filmed back to back, which might mean there won’t be a long delay between the two.

What is the plot of Selling Sunset season 6?

There will be a lot to cover in season 6.

The series will pick up where the reunion episode left off, with the Group dealing with the aftermath of Quinn’s alleged bribery scandal.

Storylines that are expected to feature include Stause’s new relationship with Australian rapper G Flip, who she started dating after breaking up with her Oppenheim boss.

There will also be El Moussa’s upcoming pregnancy, the newlyweds took to Instagram to announce their news in July, revealing they are expecting a boy who is due sometime in early 2023.

Is there a trailer?

As of yet there is no trailer for Selling Sunset season 6, but when there is this will be updated.

Who will be in the cast for Selling Sunset season 6?

The cast lineup for season 6 will be slightly different than previous seasons with familiar faces bowing out of the show.

Maya Vander spoke about her decision to leave the Oppenheim Group in season 5, which saw her sit down with Jason to break the news that she would be moving to be with her family in Miami.

Speaking to Women’s Health in April 2022, Vander said: “I would love to be a part of the show, but it’s less than ideal for me to put in all this effort and then you see the finished product and I’m barely in it.”

Adding: “I sacrifice a lot, but I get it. The audience wants to see more drama [versus] ‘here’s Maya selling a house …’”

Here is the cast lineup for Selling Sunset season 6:

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause

Christine Quinn

Mary Fitzgerald

Heather Rae Young

Tarek El-Moussa

Amanza Smith

Davina Potraz

Emma Hernan

Chelsea Lazkani

Will Christine return to Selling Sunset?

It is not yet confirmed if Quinn will be returning to the show.

In season 5 the agent was accused of bribing clients away from Hernan.

It’s still not confirmed that Christine Quinn will return to Selling Sunset season 6 (Pic: Getty Images)

Quinn is no longer a member of the Oppenheim Group, having started her own real estate company RealOpen, with her husband Christian Richard.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly Quinn confirmed that she is still on speaking terms with the Oppenheim twins.

She said: “The show is my no. 1 [and] everyone knows that.”