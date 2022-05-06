Selling Sunset season 5 was full of plenty of drama, from Chrishell and Jason’s break-up to Christine’s bribery rumours

A lot has happened at the Oppenheim Group (OG) since the season five finale of Selling Sunset.

From Chrishell and Jason’s break-up to Christine’s bribery rumours, there’s been plenty of drama.

The season five reunion episode drops on Netflix 6 May, but with Christine Quinn snubbing the event, are we really getting a true picture of what’s going on?

Here’s everything you need to know about where the cast of Selling Sunset are now.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause split from Jason Oppenheim in season five (Pic: Netflix)

When we last saw Chrishell Stause, she and her boss and co-star Jacob Oppenheim had called it quits on their romantic relationship.

The pair decided to separate after having differing views on whether they wanted to have children.

Speaking to Women’s Health Magazine about their relationship Chrishell said: “My last relationship was such a beautiful relationship in every sense, except for the fact that we just want different things. There is still a lot of love there.”

Despite discussing taking some time away from the Oppenheim Group in the season finale, Chrishell is still working there and is a listed agent.

Christine Quinn

Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn in Selling Sunset season five.

Season five brought more drama than we ever could have expected, with Christine Quinn being accused of trying to bribe Emma Hernon’s client in the season finale.

Christine denied the claims, saying during the episode: “There’s absolutely no truth to this. I don’t know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me.”

She has since left the Oppenheim Group and announced on Twitter she would be setting up her own brokerage alongside her husband Christian, which deals in cryptocurrency.

Christine tweeted: “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?

“It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionize the housing market.”

As of yet, there is no news on who will replace the series villain.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald is now Vice President of the Oppenheim Group(Pic: Netflix)

Mary Fitzgerald is still working in the Oppenheim Group in her new role as Vice President.

She took to Instagram to share the news saying: “I have been so excited for you all to find out about my new position as Vice President!!

“Thank you for all of the kind messages and support. You’ll have to tune into season five to see how it all unfolds.”

She has now worked at the Oppenheim Group for 10 years and has grown to become one of their most successful agents.

May and her French husband Romain Bonnet are still going strong and continue to flip houses together.

Maya Vander

Mary Vander has since relocated to Miami to be with family (Pic: Netflix)

Season five saw us say goodbye to OG favourite Maya.

The Israelli agent has been known for her neutrality amongst the drama and hilarious one-liners, but it looks like she may not be returning to Selling Sunset season six.

Maya is relocating to Miami to live with her husband and children (Aiden, two and a half, and daughter Elle, 19 months old) full-time.

She will still be working with the Oppenheim Group, focusing on clients in Florida.

Since filming for season five wrapped, Maya lost her third baby Mason who was stillborn at 38 weeks.

Speaking to Elle about her loss she said: “Even with my two kids, I still have that big void, that something is missing.”

Heather El Moussa

Season five of Selling Sunset saw Heather tie the knot with fiancé Tarek El Moussa (Pic: Netflix)

Heather El Moussa tied the knot with husband Tarik in a lavish ceremony in season five.

The pair are still going strong, with them announcing that they are exploring their fertility options in March 2022.

Opening up on their journey in an instagram post Heather said: “Tarek and I have four embryos that are saved right now, three are the same gender and they’re all very strong. The fourth one is not as strong so we probably won’t ending, using that one but we’re really happy with the results and I’m so relieved."

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani is the newest cast member in Selling Sunset season 5. (Pic: Netflix)

The newest agent on the block, Chelsea Lazkani who hails from London, fought for her seat at the table.

Chelsea hit it off right away with Quinn and despite her leaving the brokerage the pair remain firm friends.

Speaking to Entertainment Today she also confirmed she has built close friendships with Strausse and Emma Hernan.

She said: "I think everybody’s entitled to their own opinions and their own walls and I think everybody had a wall, but once they met me, that wall was instantly broken down"

Chelsea is still working as an agent for the Oppenheim Group and regularly posts listings on her Instagram.

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan visits the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival (Pic: Getty Images)

In season five we saw Emma get up close and personal with property developer Michah McDonald.

The pair started dating eight months after season five wrapped up, but it seems like they have called it quits.

In an interview with Today, Emma confirmed her relationship status.

She said: "Right now I’m single and dating. I’m open to a relationship... I’m open to something moving a little bit more serious."

She continued: "Micah and I still talk and we have a great relationship. TBD what happens with that."

Davina Potratz

Davina Potratz (Pic: Netflix)

Davina Potratz is still working for the Oppenheim Group.

This season she clashed with new agent Chelsea and it seems like the pair haven’t built bridges.

Chelsea opened up in a recent interview with Entertainment Today saying: "I’m still cordial with Davina, but if you stand for nothing, you fall for everything."

Davina was known for defending friend Christine, but after season five, the tide is turning.

Speaking to US Weekly she said: “I truly care about Christine. So I’m sitting here trying to defend her actions to people and be sympathetic and empathetic to whatever she’s going through, but it’s like, she doesn’t appreciate it.”

Vanessa Villela

Vanessa Villela recently became engaged to boyfriend Nick Hardy

Season five ended with a teaser that Vanessa Villela was considering a move to England to be with her boyfriend.

However, the former soap actress from Mexico City, is still listed as an active agent at the Oppenheimer Group in Los Angeles.

The pair are now engaged, with Vanessa announcing the proposal on Instagram saying: “"Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS.”

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith has been in Selling Sunset since season two

The interior designer and agent at the Oppenheim Group is a long-time friend of Mary.

Amanza is dedicating her time to both her career and children (daughter Noah and son Braker), after her ex-husband Ralph Brown went off the radar in August 2019.

After a legal battle, she won sole custody in 2021, with Brown not even attending the hearing.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she reflected on how her children are doing.

She said: “They’re amazing kids, but they’re hurt,”

“This is the kind of stuff that’s going to come back up later [in their lives].

“Braker is angry, and Noah is sad.”

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Brett and Jason in season two of Selling Sunset

The Oppenheim twins opened the brokerage in 2013, but change is on the cards.

Brett announced he was leaving the agency in April 2022, instead focussing on his personal real estate business.

Jason, is still managing the brokerage and is taking time to heal after splitting with co-star and colleague Chrishell Strausse.

In an interview with US Weekly he spoke about the break-up saying: “I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there.”