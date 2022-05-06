Sally Rooney’s debut novel is being adapted into a twelve-part BBC Three television series from the creative team behind Normal People

Conversations with Friends, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel from the creative team behind Normal People, is arriving on BBC Three and iPlayer on Sunday 15 May.

The series, made up of twelve half-hour episodes, stars Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke as a group of four somewhat uneasy friends whose lives quickly become intertwined.

Here’s everything you need to know about Conversations with Friends.

What is it about?

Conversations with Friends is about two university students, Frances and Bobbi, who become friends with a slightly older married couple: Nick, an actor, and Melissa, a successful photographer and writer.

There’s a mutual fascination amongst the group – Bobbi is attracted to Melissa, and Frances to Nick – and, as their friendship grows, their lives become increasingly intertwined, spending lots of time together, holidaying together in France, and so on.

Frances and Nick, after a time, start having an affair – one which forces Frances to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Who is in the cast?

Alison Oliver plays Frances. Oliver is making her debut in Conversations with Friends, having not appeared in any film or television roles prior.

Joe Alwyn plays Nick, an actor who’s not quite as famous as he used to be. You might recognise Alwyn from The Favourite, in which he starred alongside Emma Stone and Olivia Colman, or supporting roles in films like Boy Erased and Mary Queen of Scots. He’s also Taylor Swift’s partner, and has collaborated with her on her albums Folklore and Evermore.

Sasha Lane plays Bobbi, Frances’ more outgoing and confident friend. Lane is best known for her lead role in American Honey, though you might also recognise her from The Miseducation of Cameron Post (very good, would recommend) or Hearts Beat Loud. She also had a supporting role in Marvel’s Loki.

Jemima Kirke plays Melissa, a successful photographer and writer. Kirke is probably best-known for a leading role on Lena Dunham’s HBO comedy Girls, but she’s also appeared recently as the new headteacher in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs Conversations with Friends?

Conversations with Friends is based on Sally Rooney’s novel, published in 2017. The television version has been adapted by the same creative team as Normal People, with director Lenny Abrahamson (Frank) and writer Alice Birch (Mothering Sunday, Succession) returning to work on Conversations with Friends.

They’re joined by director Leanne Welham (His Dark Materials, The Trial of Christine Keeler), and writers Mark O’Halloran (a regular collaborator of Abrahamson’s), Meadhbh McHugh, and Soon Soon He Stanton.

When and how can I watch Conversations with Friends?

Conversations with Friends will be available on BBC Three and iPlayer from Sunday May 15. All episodes will be available at once as a boxset.

How many episodes is Conversations with Friends?

Much like Normal People, Conversations with Friends will be twelve episodes of roughly half an hour each.

Why should I watch Conversations with Friends?