Selling Sunset season 5 follows Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s budding romance

Realtor power couple Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirmed their split on Instagram in 2021.

The pair broke up after admitting they are not “aligned” on ideas of starting a family, but said both sides said they shared a mutual love and respect for each other going forward.

The couple feature in the Los Angeles-based reality TV show, Selling Sunset, which centres around the Oppenheim Group, a business that Jason shares with his twin brother Brett.

Selling Sunset season 5 has showcased their budding romance, with Oppenheim saying, “I’ve never been with a better woman or felt more happy and comfortable in a relationship.”

So what went wrong? Here’s everything you need to know about why Chrishell Strause and Jason Oppenheim called it quits.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim in September 2021 before their split

Who is Chrishell Stause?

Prior to joining the cast of Selling Sunset, Chrishell, 40, whose real name is Terrina Chrishell Stause, was a well-known soap opera actress.

She starred as Amanda Dillon in All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway in Days of Our Lives where she met her ex-husband This Is Us actor, Justin Hartley, who she divorced in 2020.

Stause, a successful realtor in her own right, first started working for The Oppenheim Group in 2018 where she met her boss and soon-to-be boyfriend Oppenheim, 44.

Within her first year at The Oppenheim group, filming for Selling Sunset began in 2019, two years before her relationship with Jason started.

In July this year, while some of the cast were on holiday in Capri, Italy, Chrishell and Jason declared their relationship Instagram official, releasing a picture of the two getting close on a boat with the caption, “The JLo effect. 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Selling Sunset season 5 was released on 22 April and features their relationship throughout, giving fans an insight as to why this power couple split, however the breakup itself does not feature.

Selling Sunset season five cast includes new member Chelsea Lazkani who hails from London.

What happens with Chrishell and Jason in Selling Sunset season 5?

The couple’s relationship features heavily in Selling Sunset season, with the pair put under pressure almost immediately about their future plans.

We see them being asked by friends and even Oppenheimer’s mother when they are planning to start a family.

Chrishell talks about “the pressure” of “running out of time” to have children, with Oppenheimer finding it hard to see how children could fit into his busy lifestyle, commenting to Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith, that he is, “overwhelmed with professional responsibility.”

In season 5 the couple do start the process of egg retrieval for IVF, with Strause giving Oppenheimer an ultimatium to decide whether or not he wants to be a father. This ultimately leads to the couple’s split.

The breakup itself is not shown in the series, but we see the aftermath with Chrishell being consoled by her colleagues.

For the first time, Selling Sunset will be having a reunion epsiode which airs on 5 May, with many fans hoping that Chrishell and Jason will give additional insight into their relationship.

What did Chrishell say about her break-up with Jason?

After announcing the split in 2012 in a heartfelt post on Instagram, Stause said she saw the relationship as a success “no matter what label is attached to it publicly” but acknowledged that “men have the luxury of time” in familial matters.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” she said.

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for.

“But after many long heartfelt talks I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

“Jason was and is my best friend and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned the amount of love and respect we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend New York Fashion Week in September (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

What did she say about starting a family with Jason?

In her 2021 post on Instagram Chrishell said that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”

“All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me.

“But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.

“Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understand.

“And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

What did Jason say about Chrishell on Instagram?

In a story on his own Instagram page, Oppenheim said Stause was “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had” but corroborated the couple had “different wants”.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together we remain best friends and will always love and support one another,” he wrote.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

The news comes just months after the couple made their official red carpet debut in August.

