The wait for Selling Sunset season 5 is now over, with the latest addition now available to stream on Netflix.

Season five is expected to be the juiciest season yet, with Chrishell and Jason’s romance set to feature heavily after being teased in the season 4 finale.

We’ll also be joined by new broker Chelsea from London who is fighting for her desk, will follow Heather’s wedding planning and catch up with season villain Christine Quinn.

Here’s everything you need to know about Selling Sunset season 5, from who is the new British agent, to what we can expect.

When does season 5 Selling Sunset start on Netflix?

All ten episodes of Selling Sunset season 5 are now available to watch on Netflix in the UK.

It’s thought that season 4 and 5 were filmed back to back, so we are picking up right where the explosive season 4 finale left off.

What to expect from Selling Sunset season 5

The biggest storyline that fans are looking forward to this season is following Chrisell and Jason’s budding romance. Although the pair have announced they are no longer an item, viewers are excited to follow their story from the very beginning to see what went wrong.

Season 5 will also see a new agent join the group - Chelsea Lazkani from London.

Ms Lazakani, who is British-Nigerian, studied at the University of Birmingham and has a masters degree in oil and gas economics from the University of Dundee.

The 29-year-old worked as a business strategist before joining Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty and is now the latest addition to the Oppenheim Group.

Who is in the Selling Sunset season 5 cast?

Season 5 will see all of our favourite cast members return, including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan and resident villain Christine Quinn. It will also feature a new agent, Chelsea Lazakani who hails from London.

Is Christine in season 5 of Selling Sunset?

Christine will be returning to season 5 of Selling Sunset after the tense finale in season 4.

When we last left her, she had made an appearance at Jason and Brett’s party after a tumultuous season where Christine clashed with the newest addition to the team Emma Hernan over their mutual ex.

However, when she arrived at the party she didn’t want to speak to everyone as a group, instead wanting to speak to her colleagues one on one.

Eventually Mary agreed to speak with Christine and the pair argued about their friendship, but no resolution or peace was made. In a dramatic turn Christine leaves with her husband in their yellow lamborghini, hinting that she may leave the Oppenheim group.

When is the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion episode?

Season 5 Selling Sunset will reunion episode will air on Netflix on 6 May.

In a first for Selling Sunset, fans will be able to see the cast discuss the season’s drama.

It’s expected Christine, Chrishell, Heather, Mary, Maya Vander Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Vanessa, Chelsea Lazkani, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim will be present.

Will there be a season 6 of Selling Sunset?

The good news is that season 5 won’t be the end of the Selling Sunset story.