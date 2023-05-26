In January 2023, West and Censori were spotted with their new wedding bands at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills

Just months after his highly messy (and public) divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian , Kanye West reportedly got remarried to Yeezy architect Biance Censori in January this year - something which Censori has appeared to confirm in a new video.

On 19 May, TikTok influencer @gratefulboynuee posted a video with Censori in which she officially said she was off the market. In the video the TikToker asks Censori a few questions about her day and, after complimenting her about her eye contact, asks for her number - to which Censori replies: "I'm married!"

This is everything you need to know about West’s new marriage and wife, Biance Censori.

Has Kanye West remarried?

West reportedly tied the knot with Biance Censori in a secret ceremony on 12 January. The couple were seen wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers after arriving at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills that day.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

According to reports, however, the ceremony wasn't actually legally binding as the couple appear not to have filed a marriage certificate according to TMZ .

Regardless of whether the wedding was legal or not, TMZ’s source explains that the wedding ring “symbolises his commitment to her following the ceremony”.

Who is Bianca Censori?

According to her LinkedIn profile , Censori is Head of Architecture at Yeezy, West’s brand. Her profile states that she has been in that role since November 2020, and, prior to that, had been a student architect at DP Toscano Architects from 2017 to 2020, a design consultant at Kelektiv from 2016 to 2017, and the owner of Nylons Jewellery in Australia from 2013 to 2017.

Her LinkedIn also says that she received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Melbourne in 2017, and a Master of Architecture from the same university in 2020.

In a 2016 interview with iD , Censori’s age was listed as 21, meaning she is roughly 28 now, making her almost 20 years younger than West.

In the interview, Censori spoke about starting her business, Nylons, and how she juggled running a business whilst studying Architecture at the University of Melbourne.

Bianca Censori’s LinkedIn profile states that she is the Head of Architecture at Yeezy (Photo: LinkedIn/Bianca Censori)

She said: “I started Nylons just after I finished high school. I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers. I started selling those and from there it slowly kept growing. Once I started architecture I still wanted some sort of creative outlet so I kept making jewellery as something to do on the side and it grew into a business!”

According to TMZ, West and Censori were first seen sharing a meal at the Waldorf in January. While the two hadn’t really been seen together prior to that outing, Censori had attended a number of events related to West, including a Balenciaga show in May last year.

In December 2022, West released a song on his Instagram, which has since been deleted, titled Someday We’ll All Be Free.

In the caption of the post, West appeared to reference his possible new wife, writing: “Censori overload, The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body.”

As well as posting on Instagram, West also allowed Alex Jones to release the song on InfoWars.

Has Kim Kardashian said anything about Kanye West and Bianca Censori?

After having been married since 2014, Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce from West in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The divorce was eventually finalised in November 2022, with West being ordered to pay $200,000 a month to Kardashian in child support, as well as being responsible for half of their children’s medical, educational and security expenses.

West and Kardashian share four children - North West, born June 2013, Saint West, born December 2015, Chicago West, born via a surrogate in January 2018, and Psalm West, also born via a surrogate in 2019.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Amid reports of West’s apparent remarriage earlier this year, Kardashian posted a number of things to her Instagram story, including one that read: “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t’ have much to say. Just much to do.”

Another said: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.”