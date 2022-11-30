Kanye West will receive joint custody of his four children

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly settled their divorce, with figures relating to childcare support becoming public.

The celebrity couple revealed their romance in April 2012 and got married in Italy two years later in 2014. West and Kardashian have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Both West and Kardashian are set to receive joint custody of their four children following the divorce - but how much will West pay Kardashion in terms of childcare support?

Here is everything you need to know.

How much will Kanye West pay Kim Kardashian in terms of child support?

It is estimated that West will pay Kardashian a whopping figure of £167,000 month in terms of child support, which works out as around £41,000 per child.

In total, the figure equates to around £2 million a year. To put that into perspective, the average house in England is valued at roughly £296,000.

According to the documents: “Commencing December 1, 2022, Respondent [West] shall pay to Petitioner [Kardashian] as and for child support the sum of 200,000 dollars per month.

“The child support shall be paid by wire transfer on the first day of each month to an account to be designated by Petitioner.”

Kanye West has four children with Kim Kardashian (Getty Images)

On the question of custody, the documents stated: “The parties shall share joint legal custody of the Minor Children. In exercising joint legal custody, the parties shall consult with one another on all major decisions relating to the Minor Children’s health, education and welfare.”

It added that consent from both Kardashian and West would be required on matters including a change of school, mental and physical wellbeing, and religious activities. If they cannot agree on the matters they must engage in “mediation for at least three hours”, the documents stated.

“If a Party fails or refuses to participate in the mediation in the manner set forth herein, the other Party shall have sole decision-making power regarding the item(s) then in dispute.”

How old are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s children?

The celebrity couple share four children in total, with two boys and two girls.

Their eldest daughter North is nine-years-old and their youngest daughter Chicago is four-years-old. Meanwhile their oldest son Saint is six-years-old and Psalm is three-years-old.

Over the course of their relationship Kardashian and West have faced several challenges, however, the famous pair have always prioritised their children.

During an episode of The Kardashians, she said: “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have mornings with dad and get dropped off at school.”

Kanye West controversy explained

West has been the subject of great controversy in recent months and has been dropped by several major brands such as Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga.

The American rapper hit the headlines earlier this year after attending Paris Fashion week wearing a t-shirt bearing a “White Lives Matter” slogan and has also claimed that his critics were being paid by a secret cabal of Jewish people.

The award winning rapper also recently announced plans to run for US president in 2024.

What is Kanye West’s net worth?

Kanye West is an award winning music producer and rapper and is best known for songs such as Black Skinhead, All Of The Lights and Homecoming.