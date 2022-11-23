The luxury fashion brand has pulled the campaign from its social media and website following the backlash

Balenciaga has issued an apology after a campaign featuring children and teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear went viral earlier this month. The luxury fashion brand sparked major backlash over the controversial photoshoot, and has since deleted all photos from its Instagram account.

The company has stated that it is “taking legal action against the parties responsible”, and added that it “strongly condemns the abuse of children in any form”.

What did Balenciaga do?

The photoshoot in question was part of Balenciaga’s “Toy Stories” campaign on its website, and featured child models posing with the French fashion label’s teddy bear bags from its Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The teddy bears, however, appeared to be dressed in bondage and BDSM gear, including things like a leather chest harness, ankle and wrist restraints, fishnet tops and collars with locks.

Balenciaga has pulled the campaign from its social media and website (Photo: Balenciaga)

Also included in the photographs, which were taken by National Geographic photographer Gabriele Galimberti, were documents placed next to a handbag, one of which looked to be from the 2008 United States v Williams Supreme Court case, which criminalised the “pandering” (offering or requesting to transfer, sell, deliver, or trade) of child pornography.

The case involved Michael Williams, who posted messages online offering to swap child sexual abuse images with other users. He was caught as part of an undercover operation in 2004 designed to tackle child exploitation online.

Users online have also pointed out that another document that can be seen in the photoshoot appears to reference another Supreme Court case - Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition, a 2002 case in which the court struck down part of the Child Pornography Prevention Act (CPPA) of 1996 that banned “virtual child pornography”, and instead deciding that it was protected speech.

What did Balenciaga say in its apology?

Balenciaga issued a statement on its Instagram story regarding the campaign.

The brand wrote: “We sincerely apologise for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Joseph Holland is seen wearing a necklace by Balenciaga x Gucci during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

It added: “We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring 23 campaign photoshoot.

“We strongly condemn the abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Since posting its apology, the entire Balengiaca Instagram page has been wiped of all of its pictures. The move comes shortly after the brand deleted its Twitter account following concerns over new owner Elon Musk’s visions for the platform.

What has the response been like?

Balenciaga has sparked backlash online for the controversial campaign, with many taking to social media to discuss the photoshoot.

One person wrote: “The brand “Balenciaga” just did a uh…. Interesting…. Photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about “virtual child porn”. Normal stuff.”

Another person tweeted: “The kids don’t know it’s fetish gear but the adults seeing these pics sure do.”

“Balenciaga bringing pedo chic to the masses. Very on-brand for 2022,” commented another.

