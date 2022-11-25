Ye claims to have asked Donald Trump to be his running mate for a White House bid

Kanye West has announced plans to make run for president in 2024.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made a bid for the White House in 2020. He ran as an independent candidate against Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Ye posted a campaign logo to social media. It comes as he continous to face backlash to a series of damaging controveries including losing his deal with Adidas.

The musician posted anti-semetic remarks on Twitter, leading to a ban from the platform. The ban was later lifted following the takeover by Elon Musk.

As well as announcing his presidential campaign, Ye also claimed to have asked former President Trump to be his running mate. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Kanye West running for president in 2024?

The rapper and businessman has announced another bid for the White House. He ran as an independent in the 2020 election.

The 45 year old, who has officially changed his name to Ye, will be attempting a second tilt at politics with a presidenital bid in 2024. West posted a video to social media alongside the caption Ye 24.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, the rapper managed just 70,000 votes. The launch of his 2024 bid comes as the star faces a series of damaging controversies.

Did Kanye West ask Donald Trump to run with him?

Ye claimed that he had asked former President Trump to be his running mate. It comes as Trump announced his own 2024 presidential bid, following the results of the mid-term elections in November.

BBC reports that West’s claims came in a video titled Mar-A-Lago Debrief. The rapper was spotted visiting Trump’s estate in Florida accompanied by Nick Fuentes, a prominent white nationalist, earlier this week.

In the video, he claimed: “Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I’m going to lose. Has that ever worked for anyone in history?”

US rapper Kanye West. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

What controversies has Kanye West faced?

Ye was banned from Twitter for making anti-semetic posts in recent months. However Elon Musk since overturned the ban returning his account to the platform, as well as unbanning Trump.

In a post after the ban was lifted, West wrote: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.” Musk replied: “Don’t kill what ye hate. Save what ye love.”

Ye also had his Instagram account suspended temporarily at the start of November after violating the platform’s policies. The rapper continues to face a backlash over his antisemitic comments, having been dropped by several major brands including Adidas – a move that cost him his billionaire status.

Adidas says it plans to continue releasing shoes designed in collaboration with Kanye West without the Yeezy brand, after terminating its partnership with the US rapper last month. Bosses at the German sportswear brand reiterated it was the “sole owner” of certain design rights and upcoming colourways, and intended to make use of them next year.

The company announced it was ending production of its Yeezy branded products with “immediate effect” at the end of October. Adidas’ chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said plans to “leverage the existing inventory” were currently being developed, according to US outlets.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing products,” he said. “We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023.”

The company, who faced pressure to cut ties with West over his antisemitic remarks on social media, condemned his comments as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”. The decision to terminate the partnership cost the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, his spot on the Forbes billionaires’ list.