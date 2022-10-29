The Yeezy creator and musician has made several antisemitic comments in interviews and on social media in October

Kanye West has been widely condemned in recent weeks for making a series of antisemitic comments.

The rapper, who is now officially called Ye having changed his name via deed poll in 2021, tweeted a now-deleted comment about Jewish people on 15 October. An appearance on the Drink Champs podcast released on the same day also carried remarks a Jewish organisation has described as dangerous.

Ye has since indicated he regretted making the comments during an interview with TalkTV host Piers Morgan. However, several brands, sports stars and companies have announced they will be cutting ties with Mr West in light of his remarks. So, who has he been dropped by?

Kanye West made a series of public antisemitic comments in October (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Who has cut ties with Kanye West?

Several different brands, organisations and sports stars have cut ties with Ye West - or with his associated companies. Here is a list of those who have publicly confirmed they are no longer working with the rapper.

Advertisement

Madame Tussauds

The famous London waxwork museum has had a likeness of Kanye West on public display since 2015. But, on Thursday 26 October, it was reported it would be moved to an archive.

Explaining the decision, a spokesperson said Madame Tussauds “listens” to the general public about “what they expect to see”.

Peloton

While the fitness app had no official connection with Ye West, it has announced it will no longer play the rapper’s music in its classes.

In comments reported by website Pelobuddy.com that it had “indefinitely paused” its use of the star’s music on its platform. It said it had done so “immediately following his remarks”.

Advertisement

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022 (Pic: Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Balenciaga

Ye West had appeared at a Balenciaga fashion show just days before his antisemitic comments. The luxury fashion house, which “engineered” the rapper’s Yeezy collaboration with Gap, said it “no longer [has] any relationship nor any plans for future projects” with Mr West.

Foot Locker

The global footwear store chain was one of the places fans of Ye’s Yeezy trainers would flock to when new pairs were released. But it has revealed it will no longer sell the brand in its stores.

In a statement reported by the New York Post, Foot Locker said it “does not tolerate any form of antisemitism or hateful and discriminatory behaviour”. It said existing stock had been removed from sale, while it would “not be supporting” any future Yeezy releases.

Advertisement

Adidas have cut ties with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments (Pic: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

Adidas

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.

“This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.”

Creative Artists Agency

Advertisement

According to the LA Times, CAA dropped Mr West in light of his antisemitic outburst. The agency only represented the musician when he was touring - something he has not done since 2016.

MRC Television

In a strongly worded statement, MRC - a film and TV production company - announced it would be shelving its recently completed documentary about Ye West.

Its senior executives wrote: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his [Ye’s] platform. Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years – the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.

“The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising.”

Advertisement

JPMorgan Chase

According to a tweet by prominent Conservative activist Candace Owens, the major American bank has told Ye West he will have to find another place to look after his Yeezy group’s finances.

Mr West had been pictured days earlier wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt with Ms Owens. However, it is unclear why she had access to JP Morgan Chase’s correspondence with the rapper.

Gap

Clothing brand Gap had been pinning its hopes of a turnaround on its partnership with Yeezy. But it has ended the collaboration and shut down the YeezyGap.com website in light of Ye’s antisemitism.

Advertisement

“Our former partner’s recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why [we have ended our Yeezy partnership]. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores,” a company statement read.

Gap has cut its ties with Kanye West in light of his antisemitic comments (image: Getty Images)

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown