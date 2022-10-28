Parents were sent an email on Thursday 27 October telling them the school was closing, however a few hours later they were told it was reopening

Kanye West’s unaccredited Donda school in California has told parents it is closing its doors for the academic year. Controversary has continued to follow West, who goes by the name Ye, after the rapper made antisemitic comments on social media.

Ye has since seen his brand partnership with Adidas be revoked, with stores including Gap and Foot Locker no longer stocking his Yeezy brand.

Parents were notified that the private school called Donda Academy would be closing for the rest of the 2022-23 academic year due to the “discretion of our founder”on Thursday 27 October. However, hours after the email was sent, TMZ reported that parents had been contacted again and were told the school was “back with a vengence.”

So is West’s Donda school closing down and how much does it cost to go there? Here’s everything you need to know.

Kanye West named Donda Academy after his mother Donda West who was an American professor and chair of Chicago State University (Pic: Getty Images)

Is Donda School closing down?

Donda Academy was reportedly closing its doors after Hollywood Unlocked reported parents had received an email from school Principal Jason Angell telling them “there is no school tomorrow”. However a few hours after this parents received another email telling them it would remain open and the school was “back with a vengence”.

What is Donda Academy?

Donda school which is named after West’s mother is an unaccredited Christian private school that has 16 full-time teachers and operates a faith-based education programme of “full school worship” and “Core classes of language arts, maths and science, world language, visual art, film, choir and parkour.”

According to the Donda Academy website: “Donda students grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service,” and “Our experienced educators have an uncompromised passion for creating lifelong learners and Christ-followers.”

Parents are required to sign a nondisclosure agreement to enrol their children at the school.

Where is Donda Academy based?

Donda School is located in Simi Valley, California.

How much does it cost to go to Donda Academy?

The school opened its doors in August 2021 and charges a $15,000 yearly tuition fee.

What has the school said?

Reported by TMZ the first email told parents: “at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW. Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner. We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023, and we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courages influencers and academic leaders of the next generation. Thank you for your support.”