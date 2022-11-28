Music festival posters have flooded Twitter as users anxiously await the arrival of Spotify Wrapped 2022

If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you might have spotted some festival posters with an eclectic lineup of artists playing side by side, like Taylor Swift , Iron Maiden, Britney Spears , Hans Zimmer, Kanye West and more.

Unfortunately, these posters aren’t for a real festival featuring basically every musical artist in the world (both alive and dead) - instead, these posters are a product of a new app taking over social media while users eagerly await Spotify Wrapped 2022 .

This is everything you need to know about Instafest.

What’s Instafest - how do I use it?

Instafest is an app created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, and it works by generating a graphic that displays your most-listened to artists on Spotify as if they were the lineup for your very own music festival.

Using Instafest is extremely straightforward for those looking to generate their own personalised music festival - but only if you listen to music on Spotify. Apple Music users, this one isn’t for you I’m afraid.

Have you made your poster yet? (Photo: Instafest/Anshay Saboo)

To get started, you’ll need to head over to Instafest and log in with your Spotify account. Once you’ve logged in, Instafest will automatically create your poster, however there are a few customization options if you’re not happy with your graphic.

First up, you can choose between your top artists from either the last four weeks, last six weeks or of all-time. Secondly, you can choose between the styles of “Malibu Sunrise”, “LA Twilight” or “Mojave Dusk” to set the aesthetic of your poster. Lastly, you can name your festival - the default name for your festival comes from your Spotify username, which for many of us is just our name.

Once you’re happy with your festival poster, just click on the save and share button in order to do just that - save and share.

Are there other similar apps?

If you enjoy showing off your music taste in quirky ways or analysing your listening habits, here are a few other apps you can check out whilst you wait for Spotify Wrapped 2022 to drop:

Receiptify : show off your top listened to artists from the past month, six months or all time in the form of a shopping receipt

: show off your top listened to artists from the past month, six months or all time in the form of a shopping receipt Spotify Pie : break the artists that you’ve been listening to over the past month down into the highly niche and specific genres that best suit your tastes

: break the artists that you’ve been listening to over the past month down into the highly niche and specific genres that best suit your tastes Icebergify: have the artists that you listen to ranked by how popular or mainstream they are, with the more well known artists at the top of the iceberg

How Bad is Your Spotify: this satirical website analyses your Spotify data and uses a “faux pretentious music-loving AI” to insult your tastes and make jokes about your favourite music

Music Taste.space: compare your Spotify to your friends and strangers listening habits and check out your top genres, artists and tracks

When is Spotify Wrapped 2022?

For Spotify listeners, Spotify Wrapped is one of the biggest events of the year as the music streaming platform tells you everything you need to know about what you’ve been listening to over the past year.

