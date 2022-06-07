The genres available on Spotify Pie range from the expected, like rock and pop, to things like indietronica and slushwave

Spotify Wrapped is one of the biggest pop culture events of the year as users eagerly await to see the breakdown of their listening habits from the last 12 months.

There’s something fascinating about seeing something you do pretty much every day without thinking, like listening to music, presented in a visual way that’s easy to digest.

However, once a year is simply too long for many listeners who love to share their favourite tunes, which is why we have the creation of things like Receiptify , which generates your top tracks into a shop receipt, and now the Spotify Pie .

What is the Spotify pie chart?

The Spotify pie chart isn’t actually a feature created by the streaming platform but instead is a tool that was developed by UCLA student Darren Huang .

As Huang puts it, the Spotify Pie tool takes your account to “bake your monthly genre pie”.

For some the results of their Spotify Pie has been surprising (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Using the data from your Spotify profile, Spotify Pie lists the artists that you listen to the most on a given month, and breaks down the genres that apply best to your tastes.

If you tap on a piece of the pie you can see which artists come under the listed genre - they can get pretty niche.

Some genres that users have come across range from the expected, like rock, pop, k-pop, R&B and hip hop to things like indietronica, baroque pop, permanent wave, cyberpunk and slushwave.

How do I make my chart?

Making your own Spotify Pie chart is simple - all you have to do is visit Huang’s website and log into your Spotify account.

You can access the website via desktop or mobile, all you really need is a Spotify account in order to use it. Too bad Apple Music listeners.

The tool is only available to Spotify users (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, the site does all the hard work for you and in a moment or two you’ll have your chart ready to share (or keep hidden).

How do I use Receiptify?

Receiptify first took over social media in 2020 and since then has enjoyed frequent resurgences in popularity.

Receiptify is a website that gives you an insight into your music streaming habits, allowing you to have a look at what your top streamed songs are from three different time periods - all time, the previous six months and the previous month.

The site comes from Michelle Liu (@fullcontrol on Twitter), who tweeted on Sunday 20 September: “Had an urge to make something today so I spent the day coding this! It generates a “receipt” based on your most played tracks on Spotify :)) you can check it out at receiptify.herokuapp.com ”

You can choose to have your receipt be made up of songs you’ve listened to from the last month, last six months or all time (Photo: Receiptify)

The Receiptify website states that the inspiration comes from the Instagram account @albumreceipts , which compiles whole albums onto receipts with different designs. That Instagram account is run by digital creator, Melody You.

To use Receiptify, first visit the Receiptify website and log in with either your Spotify, Last Fm or Apple Music account.

After that, you can then choose which receipt you’d like to see - your top tracks either from last month, the last six months or from all time.

The website will then generate a receipt which lists your most played songs from that time period.