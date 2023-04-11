The singer has reportedly broken up from her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has reportedly “split” from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The award-winning artist is on the road with her highly anticipated Eras tour when the news broke. Neither Swift nor Alwyn have confirmed or denied the rumours, with Entertainment Weekly reporting the couple broke up weeks ago and that their split “was not dramatic”.

Swift has been linked to many famous names in the music industry and Hollywood with some of her former boyfriends including Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston. She is known for expressing her feelings in her song lyrics and has written many popular hits about her ex-boyfriends.

Her latest rumoured break-up has come as a shock to fans, so who else has been lucky enough to date Taylor Swift? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has Taylor Swift dated?

The pop superstar has been romantically involved with some of the biggest names in music and Hollywood, with former boyfriends including Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles. The singer is known for writing songs about her love life, including her break-ups and exes. We’ve put together a list of the men lucky enough to have dated Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has been romantically linked to many famous faces (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas - July to October 2008

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift had a public break-up in 2008 (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Swift dated Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers from July to October 2008 when she was 18-years-old. Their break-up was incredibly public with the singer openly discussing it on talk shows including The Ellen Show and during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Jonas reportedly broke off their relationship in a 27-second phone call. The break-up was also featured in a song on her Fearless album called “Forever and Always”.

Lucas Till - March to April 2009

Taylor Swift and Lucas Till dated in 2009 (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD)

Following her break-up from Jonas, she briefly dated X-Men star Lucas Till, with the actor starring in her video for the song “You Belong With Me”. Till revealed they had dated “for a little bit” in an interview with MTV, he said: “We dated for a little bit. But there was no friction because we were too nice. We just really both liked each other…[but] most relationships work out ’cause you get along and then you don’t, and then you make up and it’s passionate, and with us, I really just liked her as a friend. That’s the only reason that didn’t work out.”

Taylor Lautner - Autumn 2009

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift dated whilst filming the movie Valentine’s Day (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Breeders' Cup)

Swift and Twilight actor Taylor Lautner briefly dated in Autumn 2009 after meeting whilst filming the movie Valentine’s Day. Lautner presented Swift with her VMA Award after they had just gone public with their relationship, this was the infamous moment when Kanye West stormed the stage and proclaimed Beyonce should have won. They broke up after dating for a few months, with their split inspiring her song “Back To December”.

John Mayer - December 2009 - February 2010

ohn Mayer and Taylor Swift perform onstage in 2009 (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Swift and singer John Mayer only dated for a few months but the aftermath of their break-up was a talking point for years. Swift wrote a song about their split called “Dear John...” which included lyrics which said: “Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong / Don’t you think 19 is too young to be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?” Mayer hit back at his former girlfriend in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2012 telling the publication “It made me feel terrible because I didn’t deserve it.” In 2013 he released his own song about the split “Paper Dolls” which included the lyrics: “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home, I should’ve known.”

Jake Gyllenhaal - October 2010 - January 2011

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift briefly dated from 2010 to 2011 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Swift and Academy Award winner Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship was brief and allegedly brokedown over their 10-year age gap. Swift would go on to reportedly write two songs about their romance including “The Last Time” and “All Too Well” which details how Gyllenhaal never returned her scarf after the split.

Connor Kennedy - July to October 2012

In 2012 Swift started dating Connor Kennedy, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. The couple were regularly captured by the media being affectionate in public, however the romance was shortlived. According to E!, their split was “totally amicable”, and “down to the distance between them”.

Harry Styles - November 2012 to January 2013

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift speak during the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023 (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Swift only dated Harry Styles for three months, with the pair going public in December when they were spotted together at Central Park Zoo. The couple packed a lot in, in a short time including matching necklaces and a New Year’s Eve kiss at Time’s Square. However, the pair quickly called it quits, with Swift writing three songs on her album 1989 “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “Out Of The Woods” and “Style” allegedly about their romance and subsequent break-up.

Calvin Harris - February 2015 to May 2016

Taylor Swift (R) hugs Calvin Harris at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2016 (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner)

The couple got together in 2015 after they met at the Elle Style Awards, by March they were spotted sporting matching outfits together and oozed couples goals when they kissed for the cameras at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. However, just two months after celebrating their one-year anniversary they called it quits.

Tom Hiddleston - May 2016 to September 2016

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift dated briefly in 2016 (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Just two weeks after her break-up from Harris, Swift was spotting kissing Thor actor Tom Hiddleston. The pair only dated for a short while, with their interest in one another allegedly sparking at the Met Gala. Hiddleston reportedly met her parents and was even seen wearing an “I HEART TS” t-shirt, however after a few short months they broke up.

Joe Alwyn - May 2017 to ?

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have reportedly split-up (Phto: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

Swift and Conversations with Friends actor Joe Alwyn started dating in May 2017. Their relationship has been Swift’s longest to date, with the pair even sparking engagement rumours in 2019. However, the couple have reportedly split up according to Entertainment Weekly, however neither Swift or Alwyn have confirmed or denied these reports.

Have Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broken up?

Swift and her partner Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up. The news was shared by ET, who reported that the split had happened a couple of “weeks ago”. A source close to the couple told the publication that it was amicable and “it was not dramatic”.

