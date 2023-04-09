Taylor Swift is in the middle of her Eras tour across the United States

Taylor Swift has ‘split’ from her partner of six years Joe Alwyn, according to reports.

The pop superstar is currently on the road with her highly anticipated Eras tour - but despite the success of the shows, it has not prevented her from suffering heartbreak again. The actor had not been spotted at any of the concerts so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, had been together for more than half a decade. The couple are said to have split a few “weeks ago”, Entertainment Weekly report.

In the past it had been rumoured that they were engaged, but no official announcement was ever made regarding the reports. The speculation around the relationship provided the inspiration for Swift’s 2022 song Lavender Haze.

Here is all you need to know about the break-up:

Have Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split?

Entertainment Weekly broke the story of the break-up, reporting that the split had happened a couple of “weeks ago”. A source close to the couple told the website that it was amicable and “it was not dramatic”.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016 (Pic:Getty)

Why did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup?

Joe Alwyn had not been spotted at any of the dates on the Eras tour, which began in March. The split is said to have been amicable by Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The website reports that the reason for the breakup was “the relationship had just run its course”.

How long had Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn been together?

The couple had been dating since 2016, but have been extremely private about the relationship. It was a change of speed for Swift who had been in a number of high profile couples through her career - including with the likes of Harry Styles.

Alwyn worked with Swift on her albums folklore, evermore and Midnights, working on ten of her songs under the name of William Bowery. He won Album of the Year at the Grammy’s alongside Swift for her ablum folklore, due to his work on it.