Swift has confirmed she will be playing different ‘special songs’ for every show on ‘The Eras Tour’.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ is in full swing at long last - and she has already wowed fans and critics alike with her spectacular return to the live music scene.

The first stop on the musician’s highly-anticipated tour was in Glendale, Arizona, where she performed for two consecutive nights. Here, Swift showcased an incredible 44-song setlist, as well as a massive production where no expense was spared - with dancers, special effects, and multiple set and costume changes.

What has so far differentiated each show is Swift’s inclusion of a ‘special song’. The 33-year-old confirmed on her opening night that every concert will be treated to a unique song which is not on the main setlist - and that these chosen songs will only be played once throughout the tour, making them special to that particular set of fans.

She told the audience: “The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one. So that when you heard one on this tour, you would know it’s the only time that I was going to play it in the acoustic set, unless - caveat - unless I mess it up so badly, that I have to do it over again in some other city. Send your best wishes towards me that I don’t do that.”

But which songs has Swift played so far on ‘The Eras Tour’? These are the ‘surprise songs’ she has opted for each night - a list which we’ll continue to update as Swift makes her way through the United States.

Which surprise songs has Swift played on ‘The Eras Tour’?

Night One: Tim McGraw and mirrorball.

Fans initially thought that ‘Tim McGraw’, from Swift’s debut album, was part of the main setlist - but the singer didn’t play her first ever single on the second night of the tour, so it looks like it was a special inclusion for opening night.

Night Two: State of Grace and this is me trying.

Continuing the trend of playing two special songs, Swift opted for the opening track of hit album Red on Night Two - as well as a second song off folklore, which is a definitive favourite amongst fans.

The tour will resume on Friday (24 March) in Las Vegas.

What is the main setlist on ‘The Eras Tour’?

These are the songs which Swift seems to be playing ever night.

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

‘tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

invisible string

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood