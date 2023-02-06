Grammy Awards 2023 photos: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Adele and more - in pictures
The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night - with a galaxy of music stars in attendance
Stars of the music industry turned out in their finest outfits in Los Angeles for one of the most eagerly anticipated award ceremonies of the year - The Grammys.
The awards, which were held on Sunday (5 February), provided one of the first chances of the year for famous faces to walk a red carpet and show off their striking designer ensembles.
Celebrities are known for wearing some particularly show-stopping gowns and suits at these events - and the 65th Grammys was no exception.
There were awards handed out across 91 categories, with accolades going to the likes of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Adele - as well as more alternative acts like Wet Leg.
These musicians also won in the style stakes. Click through our gallery below to see who wore what.
Read more:
Grammys 2023 winners: full list of award recipients - including Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Lizzo and Adele