The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night - with a galaxy of music stars in attendance

Stars of the music industry turned out in their finest outfits in Los Angeles for one of the most eagerly anticipated award ceremonies of the year - The Grammys.

The awards, which were held on Sunday (5 February), provided one of the first chances of the year for famous faces to walk a red carpet and show off their striking designer ensembles.

Celebrities are known for wearing some particularly show-stopping gowns and suits at these events - and the 65th Grammys was no exception.

These musicians also won in the style stakes. Click through our gallery below to see who wore what.

Beyonce Beyonce, who won the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance, in a Gucci corest dress.

Harry Styles Harry Styles, the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry's House.

Lizzo Lizzo, who won Record of the Year for About Damn Time, wore a statement floral gown from Dolce & Gabbana, complete with cape.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift wore a sparkling midnight blue two piece by Roberto Cavalli.