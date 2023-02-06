For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Grammy Awards 2023 photos: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Adele and more - in pictures

The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night - with a galaxy of music stars in attendance

By Rochelle Barrand
3 minutes ago

Stars of the music industry turned out in their finest outfits in Los Angeles for one of the most eagerly anticipated award ceremonies of the year - The Grammys.

The awards, which were held on Sunday (5 February), provided one of the first chances of the year for famous faces to walk a red carpet and show off their striking designer ensembles.

Celebrities are known for wearing some particularly show-stopping gowns and suits at these events - and the 65th Grammys was no exception.

There were awards handed out across 91 categories, with accolades going to the likes of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Adele - as well as more alternative acts like Wet Leg.

These musicians also won in the style stakes. Click through our gallery below to see who wore what.

Read more:

What does EGOT mean? Acronym explained as Viola Davis bags title with Grammy win

Grammys 2023 winners: full list of award recipients - including Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Lizzo and Adele

Grammys 2023: Drake and The Weeknd boycott awards for second year after album snubs

1. Beyonce

Beyonce, who won the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance, in a Gucci corest dress.

Photo Sales

2. Harry Styles

Harry Styles, the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House.

Photo Sales

3. Lizzo

Lizzo, who won Record of the Year for About Damn Time, wore a statement floral gown from Dolce & Gabbana, complete with cape.

Photo Sales

4. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wore a sparkling midnight blue two piece by Roberto Cavalli.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
CelebritiesGrammy AwardsHarry StylesTaylor SwiftAdele