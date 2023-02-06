For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

What does EGOT mean? Acronym explained as Viola Davis bags title with Grammy win - who are other EGOT winners

Viola Davis has joined the coveted ranks of EGOT winners at the age of 57 following her Grammy win for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

By Rhona Shennan
2 minutes ago

The Grammy Awards is one of the biggest awards ceremonies of the year, with some of the biggest names in music gathering together for the 65th annual event on Sunday 5 February in Los Angeles.

Following the recent Grammy Awards ceremony, Viola Davis has become the latest to earn the highly coveted EGOT status. She won the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for Finding Me, which was presented at the awards’ premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

“It has been such a journey – I just EGOT,” the actress said, becoming visibly emotional onstage as she thanked her family for being “the best chapter in my book”.

Most Popular

Fans of Davis will know her from performances in films and TV shows like The Woman King, The First Lady, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, How to Get Away with Murder and The Help, just to name a few.

But what exactly is an EGOT - and what does it stand for? This is what you need to know.

What does EGOT mean?

EGOT is an acronym for the four major American entertainment awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Fans of 30 Rock will be familiar with EGOT as a concept after the character of Tracy Jordan, played by Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G, Cop Out), sets out to achieve an EGOT across season four of the show.

Viola Davis speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

There has only been one person who has claimed a double EGOT, meaning that they have won all four awards at least twice - songwriter Robert Lopez, who has won three Emmys, three Grammys, two Oscars and three Tonys. He is also the youngest person to claim an EGOT, at 39 years.

Who else has an EGOT?

Following her Grammy win on x, Davis has joined the prestigious list of fellow EGOT winners, of which there are only 18, including Davis herself.

The other EGOT winners are:

Richard Rodgers

American composer Richard Rodgers (1902 - 1979) smiles and holds a musical score while in rehearsal for the musical, 'The Boys From Syracuse,' written with lyricist Lorenz Hart, London, England, circa 1965. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Emmy:

  • 1962: Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed - Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years

Grammy:

  • 1960: Best Show Album – The Sound of Music
  • 1962: Best Original Cast Show Album – No Strings

Oscar

  • 1945: Best Song – It Might as Well Be Spring from State Fair

Tony

  • 1950: Best Musical – South Pacific, 
  • 1950: Producers – Musical, South Pacific
  • 1950: Best Score – South Pacific
  • 1952: Best Musical – The King and I
  • 1960: Best Musical – The Sound of Music
  • 1962: Best Composer – No Strings

Helen Hayes

circa 1935: American stage actress Helen Hayes reads for a CBS broadcast. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Emmy

  • 1953: Best Actress – Schlitz Playhouse of Stars for the episode Not a Chance

Grammy

  • 1977: Best Spoken Word Recording – Great American Documents

Oscar

  • 1932: Best Actress in a Leading Role – The Sin of Madelon Claudet
  • 1970: Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Airport

Tony

  • 1947: Best Actress in a Play – Happy Birthday
  • 1958: Distinguished Dramatic Actress – Time Remembered

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno attends the Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Emmy

  • 1977: Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music – The Muppet Show
  • 1978: Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series – The Rockford Files for the episode The Paper Palace

Grammy

  • 1972: Best Recording for Children – The Electric Company

Oscar

  • 1961: Best Actress in a Supporting Role – West Side Story

Tony

  • 1975: Best Featured Actress in a Play – The Ritz

John Gielgud

English actor and theatre director John Gielgud (1904 - 2000), UK, 24th February 1978. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Emmy

  • 1991: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special – Summer’s Lease

Grammy

  • 1979: Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording – Ages of Man

Oscar

  • 1981: Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Arthur

Tony

  • 1948: Outstanding Foreign Company – The Importance of Being Earnest
  • 1961: Best Director of a Drama – Big Fish, Little Fish

Audrey Hepburn

Portrait of Belgian-born American actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) in a white long-sleeved dress, mid 1950s. (Photo by /Getty Images)

Emmy

  • 1993: Outstanding Individual Achievement, Informational Programming – Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn

Grammy

  • 1994: Best Spoken Word Album for Children – Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales

Oscar

  • 1953: Best Actress in a Leading Role – Roman Holiday

Tony

  • 1954: Distinguished Dramatic Actress – Ondine

Marvin Hamlisch

Composer Marvin Hamlisch attends a Society of Composers & Lyricists/ASCAP Q&A prior to a screening of “The Informant!” at the Linwood Dunn Theater on November 18, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Emmy

  • 1995: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction – Barbra: The Concert
  • 1995: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics – Barbra: The Concert
  • 1999: Outstanding Music and Lyrics – AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies
  • 2001: Outstanding Music Direction – Timeless: Live in Concert

Grammy

  • 1974: Song of the Year – The Way We Were
  • 1974: Best New Artist
  • 1974: Best Pop Instrumental Performance – The Entertainer
  • 1974: Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special – The Way We Were

Oscar

  • 1973: Best Original Dramatic Score – The Way We Were
  • 1973: Best Original Song – The Way We Were
  • 1973: Best Scoring: Original Song Score and Adaptation or Scoring: Adaptation– The Sting

Tony

  • 1976: Best Musical Score – A Chorus Line

Jonathan Tunick

Jonathan Tunick attends the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Theatre Awards at Sardi’s on May 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Emmy

  • 1982: Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction – Night of 100 Stars

Grammy

  • 1988: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals – No One is Alone

Oscar

  • 1977: Best Music, Original Song Score, and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score – A Little Night Music

Tony

  • 1997: Best Orchestrations – Titanic

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks attends Geffen Playhouse's 15th Annual Backstage at the Geffen Fundraiser at Geffen Playhouse on March 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Geffen Playhouse)

Emmy

  • 1967: Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety – The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special, 
  • 1997: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You
  • 1998: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You
  • 1999: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You 

Grammy

  • 1998: Best Spoken Comedy Album – The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000
  • 2002: Best Long Form Music Video – Recording ‘The Producers’: A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks
  • 2002: Best Musical Show Album – The Producers

Oscar

  • 1968: Best Story and Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen – The Producers

Tony

  • 2001: Best Musical – The Producers
  • 2001: Best Book of a Musical – The Producers
  • 2001: Best Original Score – The Producers

Mike Nichols

Honoree Mike Nichols speaks onstage during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Emmy

  • 2001: Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special – Wit
  • 2001: Outstanding Made for Television Movie – Wit
  • 2004: Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special – Angels in America
  • 2004: Outstanding Miniseries – Angels in America

Grammy

  • Best Comedy Performance – An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May, 1961

Oscar

  • 1967: Best Director – The Graduate

Tony

  • 1964: Best Direction of a Play – Barefoot in the Park
  • 1965: Best Direction of a Play – Luv and The Odd Couple
  • 1968: Best Direction of a Play – Plaza Suite
  • 1972: Best Direction of a Play – The Prisoner of Second Avenue
  • 1977: Best Musical – Annie
  • 1984: Best Direction of a Play – The Real Thing
  • 1984: Best Play – The Real Thing
  • 2005: Best Direction of a Musical – Monty Python’s Spamalot
  • 2012: Best Direction of a Play – Death of a Salesman

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg attends the “Till” premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)

Emmy

  • 2002: Outstanding Special Class Special – Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel (Daytime Emmy Award)
  • 2009: Outstanding Talk Show Host – The View (Daytime Emmy Award)

Grammy

  • 1986: Best Comedy Album – Whoopi Goldberg (Original Broadway Show Recording)

Oscar

  • 1990: Best Supporting Actress – Ghost

Tony

  • 2002: Best Musical – Thoroughly Modern Millie

Scott Rudin

Producer Scott Rudin accepts the 2011 David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Motion Pictures onstage during the 22nd Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 22, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Producers Guild)

Emmy

  • 1984: Outstanding Children’s Program – He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’

Grammy

  • 2012: Best Musical Theater Album – The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording

Oscar

  • 2007: Best Picture – No Country for Old Men

Tony

  • 1994: Best Musical – Passion
  • 2000: Best Play – Copenhagen
  • 2002: Best Play – The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
  • 2005: Best Play – Doubt
  • 2006: Best Play – The History Boys
  • 2009: Best Play – God of Carnage
  • 2010: Best Revival of a Play – Fences
  • 2011: Best Musical – The Book of Mormon
  • 2012: Best Revival of a Play – Death of a Salesman
  • 2014: Best Revival of a Play – A Raisin in the Sun
  • 2015: Best Play – The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
  • 2015: Best Revival of a Play – Skylight
  • 2016: Best Play – The Humans
  • 2016: Best Revival of a Play – A View From the Bridge
  • 2017: Best Revival of a Musical – Hello, Dolly!
  • 2019: Best Play – The Ferryman
  • 2019: Best Revival of a Play – The Boys in the Band
  • 2021: Best Play – The Inheritance

Robert Lopez

Academy Award winner Robert Lopez poses with award for Best Original Song ‘Remember Me’ for ‘Coco’ at the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Emmy

  • 2021: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics – Agatha All Along from WandaVision
  • 2008: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition – Wonder Pets! (Daytime Emmy Award)
  • 2010: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition – Wonder Pets! (Daytime Emmy Award)

Grammy

  • 2012: Best Musical Theater Album – The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording
  • 2015: Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media – Frozen
  • 2015: Best Song Written for Visual Media – Let It Go from Frozen

Oscar

  • 2013: Best Original Song – Let It Go from Frozen
  • 2017: Best Original Song – Remember Me from Coco

Tony

  • 2004: Best Original Score – Avenue Q
  • 2011: Best Book of a Musical – The Book of Mormon
  • 2011: Best Original Score – The Book of Mormon

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber onstage during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Emmy

  • 2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Grammy

  • 1980: Best Cast Show Album – Evita
  • 1983: Best Cast Show Album – Cats
  • 1986: Best Contemporary Composition – Requiem

Oscar

  • 1996: Best Original Song – You Must Love Me from Evita

Tony

  • 1980: Best Original Score – Evita
  • 1983: Best Musical – Cats
  • 1983: Best Original Score – Cats
  • 1988: Best Musical – The Phantom of the Opera
  • 1995: Best Musical – Sunset Boulevard
  • 1995: Best Original Score – Sunset Boulevard

Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Emmy

  • 2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Grammy

  • 1980: Best Cast Show Album – Evita
  • 1993: Song of the Year – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)
  • 1993: Best Musical Album for Children – Aladdin - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
  • 1993: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)
  • 2000: Best Musical Show Album – Aida

Oscar

  • 1992: Best Original Song – A Whole New World from Aladdin
  • 1994: Best Original Song – Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King
  • 1996: Best Original Song – You Must Love Me from Evita

Tony

  • 1980: Best Original Score – Evita
  • 1980: Best Book of a Musical – Evita
  • 2000: Best Original Score – Aida

John Legend

John Legend performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Emmy

  • 2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  • 2019: Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Crow: The Legend (Daytime Emmy Award)
  • 2022: Outstanding Daytime Special – Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (Daytime Emmy Award)
  • 2022: Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program – Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church (Daytime Emmy Award)

Grammy

  • 2006: Best New Artist
  • 2006: Best R&B Album – Get Lifted
  • 2006: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – Ordinary People
  • 2007: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – Heaven
  • 2007: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – Family Affair
  • 2009: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – Stay with Me (By the Sea)
  • 2011: Best R&B Song – Shine
  • 2011: Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance – Hang on in There
  • 2011: Best R&B Album – Wake Up!
  • 2016: Best Song Written for Visual Media – Glory
  • 2020: Best Rap/Sung Performance – Higher
  • 2021: Best R&B Album – Bigger Love

Oscar

  • 2015: Best Original Song – Glory from Selma

Tony

  • 2017: Best Revival of a Play – Jitney

Alan Menken

Alan Menken arrives at the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood CA on November 16, 2022. The film begins streaming only on Disney+ November 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Emmy

  • 2020: Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program – Waiting in the Wings from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Daytime Emmy Award)

Grammy

  • 1991: Best Recording for Children – The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack
  • 1991: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
  • 1993: Best Album for Children – Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
  • 1993: Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television – Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
  • 1993: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast
  • 1994: Song of the Year – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme) from Aladdin
  • 1994: Best Musical Album for Children – Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
  • 1994: Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television – Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
  • 1994: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – A Whole New World from Aladdin
  • 1996: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas
  • 2012: Best Song Written for Visual Media – I See the Light from Tangled

Oscar

  • 1989: Best Original Score – The Little Mermaid
  • 1989: Best Original Song – Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
  • 1991: Best Original Score – Beauty and the Beast
  • 1991: Best Original Song – Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast
  • 1992: Best Original Score – Aladdin
  • 1992: Best Original Song – A Whole New World from Aladdin
  • 1995: Best Original Musical or Comedy Score – Pocahontas
  • 1995: Best Original Song – Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas

Tony

  • 2012: Best Original Score – Newsies

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Emmy

  • 2021: Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Baba Yaga (Daytime Emmy Award)

Grammy

  • 2009: Best R&B Album – Jennifer Hudson
  • 2017: Best Musical Theater Album – The Color Purple

Oscar

  • 2006: Best Supporting Actress – Dreamgirls

Tony

  • 2022: Best Musical – A Strange Loop

Viola Davis

Viola Davis accepts the Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award for Finding Me during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Emmy

  • 2023: Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Finding Me

Grammy

  • 2023: Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Finding Me

Oscar

  • 2016: Best Supporting Actress – Fences

Tony

  • 2001: Best Featured Actress in a Play – King Hedley II
  • 2010: Best Leading Actress in a Play – Fences
Grammy Awards