Viola Davis has joined the coveted ranks of EGOT winners at the age of 57 following her Grammy win for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

The Grammy Awards is one of the biggest awards ceremonies of the year, with some of the biggest names in music gathering together for the 65th annual event on Sunday 5 February in Los Angeles.

Following the recent Grammy Awards ceremony, Viola Davis has become the latest to earn the highly coveted EGOT status. She won the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for Finding Me, which was presented at the awards’ premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It has been such a journey – I just EGOT,” the actress said, becoming visibly emotional onstage as she thanked her family for being “the best chapter in my book”.

But what exactly is an EGOT - and what does it stand for? This is what you need to know.

What does EGOT mean?

Advertisement

EGOT is an acronym for the four major American entertainment awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Fans of 30 Rock will be familiar with EGOT as a concept after the character of Tracy Jordan, played by Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G, Cop Out), sets out to achieve an EGOT across season four of the show.

Advertisement

Viola Davis speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

There has only been one person who has claimed a double EGOT, meaning that they have won all four awards at least twice - songwriter Robert Lopez, who has won three Emmys, three Grammys, two Oscars and three Tonys. He is also the youngest person to claim an EGOT, at 39 years.

Advertisement

Who else has an EGOT?

Following her Grammy win on x, Davis has joined the prestigious list of fellow EGOT winners, of which there are only 18, including Davis herself.

The other EGOT winners are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Rodgers

American composer Richard Rodgers (1902 - 1979) smiles and holds a musical score while in rehearsal for the musical, 'The Boys From Syracuse,' written with lyricist Lorenz Hart, London, England, circa 1965. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Emmy:

1962: Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed - Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years

Advertisement

Grammy:

1960: Best Show Album – The Sound of Music

1962: Best Original Cast Show Album – No Strings

Advertisement

Oscar

1945: Best Song – It Might as Well Be Spring from State Fair

Advertisement

Tony

1950: Best Musical – South Pacific,

1950: Producers – Musical, South Pacific

1950: Best Score – South Pacific

1952: Best Musical – The King and I

1960: Best Musical – The Sound of Music

1962: Best Composer – No Strings

Helen Hayes

circa 1935: American stage actress Helen Hayes reads for a CBS broadcast. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emmy

1953: Best Actress – Schlitz Playhouse of Stars for the episode Not a Chance

Grammy

1977: Best Spoken Word Recording – Great American Documents

Advertisement

Oscar

1932: Best Actress in a Leading Role – The Sin of Madelon Claudet

1970: Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Airport

Advertisement

Tony

1947: Best Actress in a Play – Happy Birthday

1958: Distinguished Dramatic Actress – Time Remembered

Advertisement

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno attends the Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Emmy

1977: Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music – The Muppet Show

1978: Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series – The Rockford Files for the episode The Paper Palace

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grammy

1972: Best Recording for Children – The Electric Company

Oscar

1961: Best Actress in a Supporting Role – West Side Story

Advertisement

Tony

1975: Best Featured Actress in a Play – The Ritz

Advertisement

John Gielgud

English actor and theatre director John Gielgud (1904 - 2000), UK, 24th February 1978. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Emmy

1991: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special – Summer’s Lease

Grammy

1979: Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording – Ages of Man

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oscar

1981: Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Arthur

Tony

1948: Outstanding Foreign Company – The Importance of Being Earnest

1961: Best Director of a Drama – Big Fish, Little Fish

Advertisement

Audrey Hepburn

Portrait of Belgian-born American actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) in a white long-sleeved dress, mid 1950s. (Photo by /Getty Images)

Advertisement

Emmy

1993: Outstanding Individual Achievement, Informational Programming – Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement

Grammy

1994: Best Spoken Word Album for Children – Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales

Oscar

1953: Best Actress in a Leading Role – Roman Holiday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tony

1954: Distinguished Dramatic Actress – Ondine

Marvin Hamlisch

Composer Marvin Hamlisch attends a Society of Composers & Lyricists/ASCAP Q&A prior to a screening of “The Informant!” at the Linwood Dunn Theater on November 18, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Emmy

1995: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction – Barbra: The Concert

1995: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics – Barbra: The Concert

1999: Outstanding Music and Lyrics – AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies

2001: Outstanding Music Direction – Timeless: Live in Concert

Advertisement

Grammy

1974: Song of the Year – The Way We Were

1974: Best New Artist

1974: Best Pop Instrumental Performance – The Entertainer

1974: Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special – The Way We Were

Advertisement

Oscar

1973: Best Original Dramatic Score – The Way We Were

1973: Best Original Song – The Way We Were

1973: Best Scoring: Original Song Score and Adaptation or Scoring: Adaptation– The Sting

Tony

1976: Best Musical Score – A Chorus Line

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan Tunick

Jonathan Tunick attends the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Theatre Awards at Sardi’s on May 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Emmy

1982: Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction – Night of 100 Stars

Advertisement

Grammy

1988: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals – No One is Alone

Advertisement

Oscar

1977: Best Music, Original Song Score, and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score – A Little Night Music

Advertisement

Tony

1997: Best Orchestrations – Titanic

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks attends Geffen Playhouse's 15th Annual Backstage at the Geffen Fundraiser at Geffen Playhouse on March 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Geffen Playhouse)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emmy

1967: Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety – The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special,

1997: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You

1998: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You

1999: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You

Grammy

1998: Best Spoken Comedy Album – The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000

2002: Best Long Form Music Video – Recording ‘The Producers’: A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks

2002: Best Musical Show Album – The Producers

Advertisement

Oscar

1968: Best Story and Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen – The Producers

Advertisement

Tony

2001: Best Musical – The Producers

2001: Best Book of a Musical – The Producers

2001: Best Original Score – The Producers

Advertisement

Mike Nichols

Honoree Mike Nichols speaks onstage during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Emmy

2001: Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special – Wit

2001: Outstanding Made for Television Movie – Wit

2004: Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special – Angels in America

2004: Outstanding Miniseries – Angels in America

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grammy

Best Comedy Performance – An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May, 1961

Oscar

1967: Best Director – The Graduate

Advertisement

Tony

1964: Best Direction of a Play – Barefoot in the Park

1965: Best Direction of a Play – Luv and The Odd Couple

1968: Best Direction of a Play – Plaza Suite

1972: Best Direction of a Play – The Prisoner of Second Avenue

1977: Best Musical – Annie

1984: Best Direction of a Play – The Real Thing

1984: Best Play – The Real Thing

2005: Best Direction of a Musical – Monty Python’s Spamalot

2012: Best Direction of a Play – Death of a Salesman

Advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg attends the “Till” premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)

Advertisement

Emmy

2002: Outstanding Special Class Special – Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel (Daytime Emmy Award)

2009: Outstanding Talk Show Host – The View (Daytime Emmy Award)

Grammy

1986: Best Comedy Album – Whoopi Goldberg (Original Broadway Show Recording)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oscar

1990: Best Supporting Actress – Ghost

Tony

2002: Best Musical – Thoroughly Modern Millie

Advertisement

Scott Rudin

Producer Scott Rudin accepts the 2011 David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Motion Pictures onstage during the 22nd Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 22, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Producers Guild)

Advertisement

Emmy

1984: Outstanding Children’s Program – He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’

Advertisement

Grammy

2012: Best Musical Theater Album – The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording

Oscar

2007: Best Picture – No Country for Old Men

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tony

1994: Best Musical – Passion

2000: Best Play – Copenhagen

2002: Best Play – The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?

2005: Best Play – Doubt

2006: Best Play – The History Boys

2009: Best Play – God of Carnage

2010: Best Revival of a Play – Fences

2011: Best Musical – The Book of Mormon

2012: Best Revival of a Play – Death of a Salesman

2014: Best Revival of a Play – A Raisin in the Sun

2015: Best Play – The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

2015: Best Revival of a Play – Skylight

2016: Best Play – The Humans

2016: Best Revival of a Play – A View From the Bridge

2017: Best Revival of a Musical – Hello, Dolly!

2019: Best Play – The Ferryman

2019: Best Revival of a Play – The Boys in the Band

2021: Best Play – The Inheritance

Robert Lopez

Academy Award winner Robert Lopez poses with award for Best Original Song ‘Remember Me’ for ‘Coco’ at the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Emmy

2021: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics – Agatha All Along from WandaVision

2008: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition – Wonder Pets! (Daytime Emmy Award)

2010: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition – Wonder Pets! (Daytime Emmy Award)

Advertisement

Grammy

2012: Best Musical Theater Album – The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording

2015: Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media – Frozen

2015: Best Song Written for Visual Media – Let It Go from Frozen

Advertisement

Oscar

2013: Best Original Song – Let It Go from Frozen

2017: Best Original Song – Remember Me from Coco

Tony

2004: Best Original Score – Avenue Q

2011: Best Book of a Musical – The Book of Mormon

2011: Best Original Score – The Book of Mormon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber onstage during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Emmy

2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Advertisement

Grammy

1980: Best Cast Show Album – Evita

1983: Best Cast Show Album – Cats

1986: Best Contemporary Composition – Requiem

Advertisement

Oscar

1996: Best Original Song – You Must Love Me from Evita

Advertisement

Tony

1980: Best Original Score – Evita

1983: Best Musical – Cats

1983: Best Original Score – Cats

1988: Best Musical – The Phantom of the Opera

1995: Best Musical – Sunset Boulevard

1995: Best Original Score – Sunset Boulevard

Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emmy

2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Grammy

1980: Best Cast Show Album – Evita

1993: Song of the Year – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)

1993: Best Musical Album for Children – Aladdin - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1993: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)

2000: Best Musical Show Album – Aida

Advertisement

Oscar

1992: Best Original Song – A Whole New World from Aladdin

1994: Best Original Song – Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King

1996: Best Original Song – You Must Love Me from Evita

Advertisement

Tony

1980: Best Original Score – Evita

1980: Best Book of a Musical – Evita

2000: Best Original Score – Aida

Advertisement

John Legend

John Legend performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Emmy

2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

2019: Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Crow: The Legend (Daytime Emmy Award)

2022: Outstanding Daytime Special – Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (Daytime Emmy Award)

2022: Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program – Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church (Daytime Emmy Award)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grammy

2006: Best New Artist

2006: Best R&B Album – Get Lifted

2006: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – Ordinary People

2007: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – Heaven

2007: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – Family Affair

2009: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – Stay with Me (By the Sea)

2011: Best R&B Song – Shine

2011: Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance – Hang on in There

2011: Best R&B Album – Wake Up!

2016: Best Song Written for Visual Media – Glory

2020: Best Rap/Sung Performance – Higher

2021: Best R&B Album – Bigger Love

Oscar

2015: Best Original Song – Glory from Selma

Advertisement

Tony

2017: Best Revival of a Play – Jitney

Advertisement

Alan Menken

Alan Menken arrives at the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood CA on November 16, 2022. The film begins streaming only on Disney+ November 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Advertisement

Emmy

2020: Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program – Waiting in the Wings from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Daytime Emmy Award)

Grammy

1991: Best Recording for Children – The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack

1991: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid

1993: Best Album for Children – Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1993: Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television – Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1993: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast

1994: Song of the Year – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme) from Aladdin

1994: Best Musical Album for Children – Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1994: Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television – Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1994: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – A Whole New World from Aladdin

1996: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas

2012: Best Song Written for Visual Media – I See the Light from Tangled

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oscar

1989: Best Original Score – The Little Mermaid

1989: Best Original Song – Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid

1991: Best Original Score – Beauty and the Beast

1991: Best Original Song – Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast

1992: Best Original Score – Aladdin

1992: Best Original Song – A Whole New World from Aladdin

1995: Best Original Musical or Comedy Score – Pocahontas

1995: Best Original Song – Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas

Tony

2012: Best Original Score – Newsies

Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Advertisement

Emmy

2021: Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Baba Yaga (Daytime Emmy Award)

Advertisement

Grammy

2009: Best R&B Album – Jennifer Hudson

2017: Best Musical Theater Album – The Color Purple

Oscar

2006: Best Supporting Actress – Dreamgirls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tony

2022: Best Musical – A Strange Loop

Viola Davis

Viola Davis accepts the Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award for Finding Me during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Advertisement

Emmy

2023: Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Finding Me

Advertisement

Grammy

2023: Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Finding Me

Advertisement

Oscar

2016: Best Supporting Actress – Fences

Tony