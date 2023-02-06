The Grammy Awards is one of the biggest awards ceremonies of the year, with some of the biggest names in music gathering together for the 65th annual event on Sunday 5 February in Los Angeles.
Following the recent Grammy Awards ceremony, Viola Davis has become the latest to earn the highly coveted EGOT status. She won the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for Finding Me, which was presented at the awards’ premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It has been such a journey – I just EGOT,” the actress said, becoming visibly emotional onstage as she thanked her family for being “the best chapter in my book”.
Fans of Davis will know her from performances in films and TV shows like The Woman King, The First Lady, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, How to Get Away with Murder and The Help, just to name a few.
But what exactly is an EGOT - and what does it stand for? This is what you need to know.
What does EGOT mean?
Advertisement
EGOT is an acronym for the four major American entertainment awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Fans of 30 Rock will be familiar with EGOT as a concept after the character of Tracy Jordan, played by Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G, Cop Out), sets out to achieve an EGOT across season four of the show.
Advertisement
There has only been one person who has claimed a double EGOT, meaning that they have won all four awards at least twice - songwriter Robert Lopez, who has won three Emmys, three Grammys, two Oscars and three Tonys. He is also the youngest person to claim an EGOT, at 39 years.
Advertisement
Who else has an EGOT?
Following her Grammy win on x, Davis has joined the prestigious list of fellow EGOT winners, of which there are only 18, including Davis herself.
The other EGOT winners are:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richard Rodgers
Emmy:
- 1962: Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed - Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years
Advertisement
Grammy:
- 1960: Best Show Album – The Sound of Music
- 1962: Best Original Cast Show Album – No Strings
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1945: Best Song – It Might as Well Be Spring from State Fair
Advertisement
Tony
- 1950: Best Musical – South Pacific,
- 1950: Producers – Musical, South Pacific
- 1950: Best Score – South Pacific
- 1952: Best Musical – The King and I
- 1960: Best Musical – The Sound of Music
- 1962: Best Composer – No Strings
Helen Hayes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emmy
- 1953: Best Actress – Schlitz Playhouse of Stars for the episode Not a Chance
Grammy
- 1977: Best Spoken Word Recording – Great American Documents
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1932: Best Actress in a Leading Role – The Sin of Madelon Claudet
- 1970: Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Airport
Advertisement
Tony
- 1947: Best Actress in a Play – Happy Birthday
- 1958: Distinguished Dramatic Actress – Time Remembered
Advertisement
Rita Moreno
Emmy
- 1977: Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music – The Muppet Show
- 1978: Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series – The Rockford Files for the episode The Paper Palace
Advertisement
Advertisement
Grammy
- 1972: Best Recording for Children – The Electric Company
Oscar
- 1961: Best Actress in a Supporting Role – West Side Story
Advertisement
Tony
- 1975: Best Featured Actress in a Play – The Ritz
Advertisement
John Gielgud
Advertisement
Emmy
- 1991: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special – Summer’s Lease
Grammy
- 1979: Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording – Ages of Man
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1981: Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Arthur
Tony
- 1948: Outstanding Foreign Company – The Importance of Being Earnest
- 1961: Best Director of a Drama – Big Fish, Little Fish
Advertisement
Audrey Hepburn
Advertisement
Emmy
- 1993: Outstanding Individual Achievement, Informational Programming – Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn
Advertisement
Grammy
- 1994: Best Spoken Word Album for Children – Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales
Oscar
- 1953: Best Actress in a Leading Role – Roman Holiday
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tony
- 1954: Distinguished Dramatic Actress – Ondine
Marvin Hamlisch
Advertisement
Emmy
- 1995: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction – Barbra: The Concert
- 1995: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics – Barbra: The Concert
- 1999: Outstanding Music and Lyrics – AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies
- 2001: Outstanding Music Direction – Timeless: Live in Concert
Advertisement
Grammy
- 1974: Song of the Year – The Way We Were
- 1974: Best New Artist
- 1974: Best Pop Instrumental Performance – The Entertainer
- 1974: Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special – The Way We Were
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1973: Best Original Dramatic Score – The Way We Were
- 1973: Best Original Song – The Way We Were
- 1973: Best Scoring: Original Song Score and Adaptation or Scoring: Adaptation– The Sting
Tony
- 1976: Best Musical Score – A Chorus Line
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jonathan Tunick
Emmy
- 1982: Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction – Night of 100 Stars
Advertisement
Grammy
- 1988: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals – No One is Alone
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1977: Best Music, Original Song Score, and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score – A Little Night Music
Advertisement
Tony
- 1997: Best Orchestrations – Titanic
Mel Brooks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emmy
- 1967: Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety – The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special,
- 1997: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You
- 1998: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You
- 1999: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Mad About You
Grammy
- 1998: Best Spoken Comedy Album – The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000
- 2002: Best Long Form Music Video – Recording ‘The Producers’: A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks
- 2002: Best Musical Show Album – The Producers
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1968: Best Story and Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen – The Producers
Advertisement
Tony
- 2001: Best Musical – The Producers
- 2001: Best Book of a Musical – The Producers
- 2001: Best Original Score – The Producers
Advertisement
Mike Nichols
Emmy
- 2001: Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special – Wit
- 2001: Outstanding Made for Television Movie – Wit
- 2004: Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special – Angels in America
- 2004: Outstanding Miniseries – Angels in America
Advertisement
Advertisement
Grammy
- Best Comedy Performance – An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May, 1961
Oscar
- 1967: Best Director – The Graduate
Advertisement
Tony
- 1964: Best Direction of a Play – Barefoot in the Park
- 1965: Best Direction of a Play – Luv and The Odd Couple
- 1968: Best Direction of a Play – Plaza Suite
- 1972: Best Direction of a Play – The Prisoner of Second Avenue
- 1977: Best Musical – Annie
- 1984: Best Direction of a Play – The Real Thing
- 1984: Best Play – The Real Thing
- 2005: Best Direction of a Musical – Monty Python’s Spamalot
- 2012: Best Direction of a Play – Death of a Salesman
Advertisement
Whoopi Goldberg
Advertisement
Emmy
- 2002: Outstanding Special Class Special – Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel (Daytime Emmy Award)
- 2009: Outstanding Talk Show Host – The View (Daytime Emmy Award)
Grammy
- 1986: Best Comedy Album – Whoopi Goldberg (Original Broadway Show Recording)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1990: Best Supporting Actress – Ghost
Tony
- 2002: Best Musical – Thoroughly Modern Millie
Advertisement
Scott Rudin
Advertisement
Emmy
- 1984: Outstanding Children’s Program – He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’
Advertisement
Grammy
- 2012: Best Musical Theater Album – The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording
Oscar
- 2007: Best Picture – No Country for Old Men
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tony
- 1994: Best Musical – Passion
- 2000: Best Play – Copenhagen
- 2002: Best Play – The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
- 2005: Best Play – Doubt
- 2006: Best Play – The History Boys
- 2009: Best Play – God of Carnage
- 2010: Best Revival of a Play – Fences
- 2011: Best Musical – The Book of Mormon
- 2012: Best Revival of a Play – Death of a Salesman
- 2014: Best Revival of a Play – A Raisin in the Sun
- 2015: Best Play – The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
- 2015: Best Revival of a Play – Skylight
- 2016: Best Play – The Humans
- 2016: Best Revival of a Play – A View From the Bridge
- 2017: Best Revival of a Musical – Hello, Dolly!
- 2019: Best Play – The Ferryman
- 2019: Best Revival of a Play – The Boys in the Band
- 2021: Best Play – The Inheritance
Robert Lopez
Advertisement
Emmy
- 2021: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics – Agatha All Along from WandaVision
- 2008: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition – Wonder Pets! (Daytime Emmy Award)
- 2010: Outstanding Music Direction and Composition – Wonder Pets! (Daytime Emmy Award)
Advertisement
Grammy
- 2012: Best Musical Theater Album – The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording
- 2015: Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media – Frozen
- 2015: Best Song Written for Visual Media – Let It Go from Frozen
Advertisement
Oscar
- 2013: Best Original Song – Let It Go from Frozen
- 2017: Best Original Song – Remember Me from Coco
Tony
- 2004: Best Original Score – Avenue Q
- 2011: Best Book of a Musical – The Book of Mormon
- 2011: Best Original Score – The Book of Mormon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Emmy
- 2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Advertisement
Grammy
- 1980: Best Cast Show Album – Evita
- 1983: Best Cast Show Album – Cats
- 1986: Best Contemporary Composition – Requiem
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1996: Best Original Song – You Must Love Me from Evita
Advertisement
Tony
- 1980: Best Original Score – Evita
- 1983: Best Musical – Cats
- 1983: Best Original Score – Cats
- 1988: Best Musical – The Phantom of the Opera
- 1995: Best Musical – Sunset Boulevard
- 1995: Best Original Score – Sunset Boulevard
Tim Rice
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emmy
- 2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Grammy
- 1980: Best Cast Show Album – Evita
- 1993: Song of the Year – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)
- 1993: Best Musical Album for Children – Aladdin - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1993: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)
- 2000: Best Musical Show Album – Aida
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1992: Best Original Song – A Whole New World from Aladdin
- 1994: Best Original Song – Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King
- 1996: Best Original Song – You Must Love Me from Evita
Advertisement
Tony
- 1980: Best Original Score – Evita
- 1980: Best Book of a Musical – Evita
- 2000: Best Original Score – Aida
Advertisement
John Legend
Emmy
- 2018: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- 2019: Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Crow: The Legend (Daytime Emmy Award)
- 2022: Outstanding Daytime Special – Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (Daytime Emmy Award)
- 2022: Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program – Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church (Daytime Emmy Award)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Grammy
- 2006: Best New Artist
- 2006: Best R&B Album – Get Lifted
- 2006: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – Ordinary People
- 2007: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – Heaven
- 2007: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – Family Affair
- 2009: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – Stay with Me (By the Sea)
- 2011: Best R&B Song – Shine
- 2011: Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance – Hang on in There
- 2011: Best R&B Album – Wake Up!
- 2016: Best Song Written for Visual Media – Glory
- 2020: Best Rap/Sung Performance – Higher
- 2021: Best R&B Album – Bigger Love
Oscar
- 2015: Best Original Song – Glory from Selma
Advertisement
Tony
- 2017: Best Revival of a Play – Jitney
Advertisement
Alan Menken
Advertisement
Emmy
- 2020: Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program – Waiting in the Wings from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Daytime Emmy Award)
Grammy
- 1991: Best Recording for Children – The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack
- 1991: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
- 1993: Best Album for Children – Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1993: Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television – Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1993: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast
- 1994: Song of the Year – A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme) from Aladdin
- 1994: Best Musical Album for Children – Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1994: Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television – Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- 1994: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – A Whole New World from Aladdin
- 1996: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television – Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas
- 2012: Best Song Written for Visual Media – I See the Light from Tangled
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oscar
- 1989: Best Original Score – The Little Mermaid
- 1989: Best Original Song – Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
- 1991: Best Original Score – Beauty and the Beast
- 1991: Best Original Song – Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast
- 1992: Best Original Score – Aladdin
- 1992: Best Original Song – A Whole New World from Aladdin
- 1995: Best Original Musical or Comedy Score – Pocahontas
- 1995: Best Original Song – Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas
Tony
- 2012: Best Original Score – Newsies
Advertisement
Jennifer Hudson
Advertisement
Emmy
- 2021: Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Baba Yaga (Daytime Emmy Award)
Advertisement
Grammy
- 2009: Best R&B Album – Jennifer Hudson
- 2017: Best Musical Theater Album – The Color Purple
Oscar
- 2006: Best Supporting Actress – Dreamgirls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tony
- 2022: Best Musical – A Strange Loop
Viola Davis
Advertisement
Emmy
- 2023: Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Finding Me
Advertisement
Grammy
- 2023: Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Finding Me
Advertisement
Oscar
- 2016: Best Supporting Actress – Fences
Tony
- 2001: Best Featured Actress in a Play – King Hedley II
- 2010: Best Leading Actress in a Play – Fences