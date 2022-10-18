Dwayne Johnson appears to have confirmed the return of a major DC character in the Black Adam post credits scene

Black Adam is an upcoming DC film which introduces several comic book characters to the big screen. Dwayne Johnson plays the titular anti-hero, and he has been busy promoting the film over the last few months. At one recent event, Johnson dropped some strong hints about a character that would be returning at the very end of the film.

The film follows Black Adam, a character bestowed with powers of the Egyptian Gods and imprisoned for 5,000 years. Adam is freed from his prison in the modern day and begins to unleash his own brand of justice on the Earth. Black Adam also stars Pierce Brosnan, Viola Davis, and Noah Centineo.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

*Spoilers for Black Adam*

What did Dwayne Johnson say about the Black Adam post credits scene?

Dwayne Johnson spoke to Entertainment Tonight following the leak of the Black Adam post credits scene online, and seemed to confirm what happens in the scene. He said: “The whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam but the entire JSA (Justice Society of America). Five new superhero characters in one movie.

“We’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet […] Where’s the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he? […] We’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this. Welcome home.”

Johnson spoke about the film introducing five new characters to the DC cinematic universe who are members of the Justice Society of America. These are: Black Adam, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, Hawkman, and Cyclone.

All of these characters have already been confirmed to be in the film and have been featured in trailers, so this was not a spoiler. However, Johnson then went on to speak about the ‘most unstoppable force in the universe’ which is almost certainly a reference to Superman.

Superman in Justice League

Superman is one of the most powerful characters in the DC comics and films, and was last played in film by Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Johnson’s comment ‘welcome home’ seems to be a not-so-subtle acknowledgement that Superman is returning to the DC cinematic universe. Superman was killed off in Batman Vs Superman, but resurrected in the Justice League films.

What happens in the Black Adam post credits scene?

The Black Adam post credits scene was leaked on social media before the film’s release later this week. The scene was shared on Twitter and TikTok but has been taken down due to a copyright complaint.

The scene in question features Superman, played by Henry Cavill, appearing before Black Adam in a blue, red and yellow suit, more reminiscent of his classic outfit. Superman tells Black Adam “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous.”

It is believed that Black Adam and Superman will go on to have a confrontation - earlier this year Johnson discussed who he thought would win in a fight between them - although it is not yet known when or if the pair will appear in another movie together.

When is the Black Adam release date?