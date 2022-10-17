Terrifier 2 is a horror movie sequel which has reportedly seen audiences passing out and being sick in the cinema

Terrifier 2, a sequel to the 2016 low budget film Terrifier, directed by Damien Leone was released on 6 October in the US and has been labelled depraved by some fans. The movie, made on a budget of just $250,000 is the third feature film to feature demonic killer clown Art, who previously appeared in All Hallow’s Eve. and Terrifier.

What is Terrifier 2 about?

Terrifier 2 follows Art the Clown, a sadistic killer who targeted young woman Tara Heyes and her older sister Victoria in the first film. In Terrifier 2, Art the clown has become a local legend, following the disappearance of his corpse. Art is resurrected by a sinister entity and returns to the quiet town where he first wreaked havoc.

This time, Art is hunting teenage girl Sienna and her younger brother Jonathon. The action takes place on Halloween, and Jonathan is planning on going out dressed as Art, meanwhile Art continues on a path of destruction through the town, killing and mutilating his victims indiscriminately. After Art has killed many of the people closest to Sienna and Jonathon, he has a final bloody showdown with the siblings.

Art the Clown in Terrifier 2

Who is in the cast of Terrifier 2?

David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown

Jenna Kanell as Tara Heyes

Lauren LaVera as Sienna

Catherine Corcoran as Dawn

Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes

Felissa Rose as Ms. Principe

Katie Maguire as Monica Brown

Griffin Santopietro as Eric

Casey Hartnett as Allie

Kailey Hyman as Brooke

Are people being sick at Terrifier 2 screenings?

There have been many reports on social media of people who found the film incredibly disturbing, or attended a screening and saw other audience members made ill by the content. Andrew Liming wrote on Twitter: “My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended.”

One YouTube user, KT Ryushi, commented on a clip of the film: “Watched it on the cinema. A lot of people puked in this movie lol. They even add puke bags […] It’s not for everyone, just saying it. If you’re sadistic like me, who like gore blood then I recommend you to watch this movie.”

One scene in particular which several social media users have pinpointed as the most disturbing part of the film sees Art scalp a woman with a pair of scissors, cut her open, tear off her arm and rip her hand in half. Director Damien Leone Tweeted: “To everyone saying that reports of people fainting and puking during screenings of Terrifier 2 is a marketing ploy, I swear on the success of the film it is NOT. These reports are 100% legit. I wish we were smart enough to think of that! But then again we didn’t need to.”

Terrifier 2 is rated 18 due to extreme violence and gore

The movie has become a cult success since its US opening earlier this year, largely due to word of mouth about how disturbing the movie is. Many audience members shared their experience of the film on social media, with some claiming they passed out or were sick during the screening.

The film has so far made $2.4 million off a $250,000 budget, with taking from the second weekend actually increasing from the opening - films normally see a 50% drop in takings at the box office week on week. Clearly, the reports of fainting and throwing up have actually spurred people to see the film.

Is there a trailer for Terrifier 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Terrifier 2 out in the UK?