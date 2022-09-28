Ryan Reynolds posted a video to Twitter revealing that Hugh Jackman would appear in Deadpool 3

“This will be my last one, it is my last time,” said Hugh Jackman in an interview in 2015 during the promotional tour for Logan. Heavily billed as his final outing as Wolverine – a part he’d been playing for 17 years that that point – Jackman insisted that, after Logan, he wouldn’t appear as the X-Men character again.

Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman would appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Deadpool 3, Wolverine, and Hugh Jackman appearing in it.

Is Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3?

Yes, he is. We don’t know much about Jackman’s role in the film just yet, but yes, he’s appearing in the new Deadpool movie.

How many times did Hugh Jackman say he wouldn’t return after Logan?

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

Quite a number of times! It was both a big part of the promotional campaign for the film (which was built around the hashtag #OneLastTime) and it’s something he’s reaffirmed and committed to again in interviews over the years since.

Asked about appearing in a Deadpool movie in 2017, Jackman said that “I knew two-and-a-half years ago that [Logan] was the last one […] Deadpool, go for it man, do your thing. You don’t need me.”

If you’re interested in some of Jackman’s non-superhero work over the past few years, I thought he was very good in the film Bad Education.

How was Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool return announced?

Ryan Reynolds performed a direct-to-camera speech from his living room – well, a living room, at least – explaining that they’d had a lot of trouble coming up with ideas for a third Deadpool movie.

Hugh Jackman walks through the background of the shot, and Reynolds asks him if he’d like to play Wolverine again.

He says “sure”.

You can watch the video below.

When is Deadpool 3 out?

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled for release on September 6 2024. It’s said to be rated R (or a 15, in the UK).

Other Marvel movies expected to arrive in and throughout 2024 currently include Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. You can probably expect some rearrangement in the coming weeks, though, because the new Blade movie with Mahershala Ali just lost its director on the eve of filming.

Who is directing Deadpool 3?

Shawn Levy – best known for various episodes of Stranger Things, and previous collaborations with Ryan Reynolds such as Netflix’s The Adam Project – is directing Deadpool 3.

He’s taking over from David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2, who himself took over from Tim Miller.

Is Deadpool 3 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Yes, it is. As a result of the Disney/Fox buyout – which saw somewhere between 3000 and 4000 people lose their jobs, incidentally, and an increasing monopolisation of pop culture by one corporation – Deadpool 3 can now take place in the same fictional universe as the Avengers movies.

Does that mean you’ll see Wolverine team up with Iron Man? Depends how big a truck of money they throw at Robert Downey Jr, but I suspect he’s another six or seven years away from needing a new house/wanting to reprise the role.