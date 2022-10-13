Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role of Laurie Strode for the final time

Scary season is approaching and here to delight horror fans everywhere is the newest instalment in the Halloween franchise creeping into cinemas just in time for the big day.

Halloween Ends will be the final film in David Gordon Green’s recent reboots of the John Carpenter classics and is expected to draw in a huge audience from horror fanatics around the world.

But when will Halloween Ends arrive in UK cinemas and what can we expect from the final film in the Michael Myers saga?

Jamie Lee Curtis will star in Halloween Ends (Getty Images)

When will Halloween Ends be released in UK cinemas?

Halloween Ends will arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 14 October. The American slasher film will have a runtime of 1 hour and 51 minutes.

What age rating will Halloween Ends have?

Who is in the cast for Halloween Ends?

Jamie Lee Curtis will continue to star as the legendary Laurie Strode. Curtis made her film debut in the original Halloween film in 1978 which established her role as the OG scream queen.

This role led to further parts in horror film such as The Fog, Prom Night and Terror Train. The 63-year-old has reprised the character of Strode in several of the Halloween films including Halloween II, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween: Resurrection, Halloween and Halloween Kills. The upcoming film is expected to be Curtis’s final ever outing as Laurie Strode.

Andi Matichak is also set to return as Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson Nelson. Matichak made her debut in the television series 666 Park Avenue and is best known for her part as Meadow in the Netflix original series Orange is the New Black. This will be the third Halloween film that Matichak will be in.

James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle will both share the role of the notorious villain Michael Myers/The Shape. Castle played the role of Myers in the original horror film back in 1978 and has returned for cameos in three other Halloween sequels. Halloween Ends will be Nick Castle’s final performance as the antagonist.

The cast will also include the likes of Will Patton (Remember the Titans, Arnegeddon), Rohan Campbell (The Right Kind of Wrong, The Valley Below) and Kyle Richards (The Hungover Games, The Prince).

Michael Simmonds will be in charge of cinematography for the film and production will come from Jason Blum. Blum has experience in working in the horror genre and played a crucial role in the Insidious film franchise.

Is there a trailer?

The trailer for Halloween Ends was released in July 2022 and the iconic theme song for the franchise from the original John Carpenter film can be heard in the background. The trailer shows the masked villain Myers approaching his victims and has the writing This Halloween their saga ends to depict that this will be the final chapter of Gordon Green’s trilogy.

What to expect from Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends is a direct sequel to the critically acclaimed Carpenter original Halloween from 1978. However, the film ignores all previous sequels that were made after 1978.

The film franchise was restored by David Gordon Green in 2018 to celebrate the film’s 40 year anniversary. The first film of Green’s reboot sees Myers escape a mental institution and terrorize the citizens of Haddonfield on the 40th anniversary of his last killing spree. The film was followed by a sequel three years later titled Halloween Kills.

Halloween Ends will be the third and final film of the Green reboots and it is the 13th Halloween film ever made. Here is a full list of all the Halloween films to be released and who they were directed by.