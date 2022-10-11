The Milkwaukee Cannibal’s brain was preserved in formaldehyde for over a year after the killer was murdered in prison

In the last episode of the miniseries, viewers watched as Dahmer’s father, Lionel , and mother, Joyce, argued about what should be done with the serial killer’s brain after he was beaten to death by fellow prison inmate Christopher Scarver .

This is what you need to know about what happened to Dahmer after his death.

Was Jeffrey Dahmer cremated?

Following his death in 1994, almost a year after he was killed in prison, Dahmer’s body was cremated in 1995. He could not be cremated until Scarver was sentenced for beating the serial killer to death.

While his body was cremated, at the time, Dahmer’s brain was preserved whilst his parents argued over whether or not it should be given to scientists to study. In the meantime, the brain was preserved in formaldehyde.

Dahmer pleaded guilty but insane to 15 counts of murder

Half of Dahmer’s ashes were given to his father, Lionel, with the other half given to his mother, Joyce, who went by the last name Flint.

In his will, Dahmer stated that he did not wish for any services to be conducted in the event of his death.

Did Jeffrey Dahmer have a brain autopsy?

Dahmer’s parents disagreed over whether or not his brain should be autopsied, with Lionel, his father, arguing to have the brain cremated and Joyce, his mother, stating that it should be examined by scientists.

Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Joyce said: “Jeff always said that if he could be of any help, he wanted to do whatever he could.”

On the other hand, Lionel wanted the brain cremated because he wanted to “put his son’s actions behind him” and because Dahmer had requested he be cremated, which, Lionel argued, included his brain.

Lionel Dahmer and wife Shari - stepmother to Jeffrey Dahmer (Pic:getty)

He said: “It’s not a matter, I feel, of whether I do or don’t want scientific study. I personally have strong feelings regarding the non-efficacious character of that proposal. But that’s neither here nor there. I feel - I feel that the main point is what his last wishes were, and to violate that would be legally wrong.”

The brain was preserved at Joyce’s request because she hoped that scientists at Fresno State University in California would be able to study it. She wanted to see if a brain examination would find whether there were any biological factors that could have explained some of Dahmer’s actions.

In September 1995, Joyce told the Associated Press: “I want something useful to come from the nightmare. This is the last and only thing I can do.”

The ex-couple eventually took the disagreement to the Wisconsin state court to make a decision regarding what to do with Dahmer’s brain.

Jeffrey Dahmer (left) poses with his mother, Joyce Flint, and younger brother, David (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Joyce Flint)

The court heard from two scientists that were eager to study Dahmer’s brain.

One scientist, Jonathan Pincus, wrote in a letter: “I am grateful for this opportunity to study the brain of [Jeffrey Dahmer]. It represents an unparalleled chance to possibly determine what neurological factors could have contributed to his bizarre criminal behaviour.

“We will be glad to examine the brain tissue microscopically at Georgetown University. My grant will guarantee payment for the safe transportation of the brain in formaldehyde to my office at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington D.C.”

What happened to his brain?

After Lionel and Joyce both argued their cases about their son’s brain, on 13 December 1995, a judge decided that Dahmer’s brain should be destroyed.

At the time, the LA Times reported: “A judge on Tuesday ordered the cremation of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain, which had been preserved at the request of Dahmer’s mother in hopes of having it studied.

“Columbia County Circuit Judge Daniel George made his ruling during an hourlong hearing to decide what to do with the brain.”

Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Photo: Netflix)

In his closing statement, the judge said: “I am very fearful over the type of inquiry that’s going to be made into this analysis. What sort of comparisons are going to be made? What sort of samples of population we are dealing with in terms of comparing the tissue from Mr. Dahmer’s brain to other types of brains, brains from other individuals.

“I don’t know what is contemplated, and I am extremely concerned about the propriety of the handling of this issue and the avoidance of exploitation from the standpoint of any kind of pop research, pop psychology, that kind of thing.”