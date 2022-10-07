Dahmer committed his horrific crimes in the homes he lived in - here’s what happened to them

Dahmer was responsible for the gruesome murders of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with his horrific crimes taking place in the homes that he lived in.

So what happened to them and are some of the homes still standing? Here’s everything you need to know.

*This article contains descriptions of Dahmer’s killings which may be disturbing*

Where was Jeffrey Dahmer’s childhood home?

Dahmer’s family moved to Akron, Ohio in 1968, when he was 8-years-old. They moved into a midcentury house situated at 4480 West Bath Road in Akron, Ohio, which had been built in 1952 and featured 1.5 acres of grounds.

Dahmer would live there with his father Lionel, mother Joyce and brother David until he was 18-years-old. His childhood home would be the scene of his first brutal murder which occured just after he graduated from high school.

Dahmer picked up hitchhiker Steven Hicks, taking him back to the house where he knocked him unconscious with a dumbbell before strangling and dismembering his body in the basement.

The house is still standing and is currently a family home. In 2018, current resident musician Chris Butler spoke to Observer about what it was like to live in Dahmer’s childhood home.

Butler said: “I had no idea it was the Dahmer house. This place appealed to me because it was mid-century modern, and also, there was no yard, so no lawn to mow. It’s all woods. At the time I was looking for a place where I could make noise and not p*ss anybody off.”

Adding: “I Just liked the house! I mean, it can be useful in terms of making me interesting [laughs], but it creeps me out, frankly, and I’ve got to be careful with the exploitation. We get lots of lookie-lookies—people pull into the driveway and want a tour, as if they’re entitled to it. It’s very uncomfortable sometimes.”

Butler explained: “The house has a great vibe, I mean, after all, the house didn’t kill anybody, and I don’t believe in ghosts, and there’s absolutely no reason to think there’s anything untoward here, other than it’s an old house, and old houses creak, but I am quite positive there’s nothing from the afterlife playing with my clothes dryer.”

According to property website Zillow which displays interior pictures of the home, the three bedroom, three bathroom house is worth an estimated $370,000. The home also featured as the set for the 2017 movie My Friend Dahmer.

Where was Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother’s house?

Dahmer lived with his grandmother, Catherine Hughes for nine years from 1981 to 1990. He would go on to commit three horrific murders in her home, along with the attempted murder of Ronald Flowers.

Whilst Hughes had no idea about the crimes her grandson was committing, he was arrested twice while living with her. First in 1982 for indecent exposure in 1982, and then for disorderly conduct in 1986.

Dahmer would kill his second victim, Steven Tuomi in a hotel room in 1987, the serial killer brought the body back to his grandmother’s house, dismembering it in the basement. He would commit three horrific murders in the home killing Jamie Doxtator, Richard Guerrero, and Anthony Sears.

Dahmer’s grandmother’s house is located at 2357 S. 57th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is still standing and occupied as a family home.

Following the popularity of the Netflix series, many videos of people visiting the house have appeared on TikTok. The current residents have not commented publicly.

What happened to the apartment block?

Dahmer lived in apartment 213 at 924 North 25th Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in a building called the Oxford Apartments.

He moved into the building shortly after leaving his grandmother’s in 1990 and it was here he was arrested and the true extent of his horrific crimes were discovered in July 1991.

Whilst at the home Dahmer would commit 11 murders. Following his arrest according to Seventeen, police officers uncovered blood stains, seven skulls, two hearts, two skeletons, a pair of severed hands, multiple dismembered torsos, and other human organs.

They also discovered sketches Dahmer had drawn for an altar, where he would display the body parts of his victims.