In the Netflix series Flowers is played by Dyllón Burnside, who described the role as ‘hard, emotional and confronting’

Netflix’s latest true crime series, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, tells the grisly real life story of one of America’s most infamous serial killers.

Dahmer was responsible for the gruesome murders of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with his 14-year killing spree only ending after one of his victims escaped.

The 10 episode series stars Evan Peters (American Horror Story, Mare of Eastown) as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal”.

Throughout the series we learn about the tragic fate of his victims and those who were lucky enough to get away, including Ronald Flowers and Tracy Edwards.

But what happened to Ronald Flowers, how did he escape and where is he now? Here’s everything you need to know.

*This article contains descriptions of Dahmer’s killings which may be disturbing*

Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers in Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Pic: Netflix)

Who is Ronald Flowers?

Ronald Flowers is depicted in episode five of the Netflix series, introduced as Ron.

Dahmer tricked Flowers into coming back to his grandmother’s house, drugged him with a cup of coffee and planned to kill him, but his grandmother overheard the encounter and intervened to make sure Flowers was okay.

Flowers wakes up in hospital and reports the incident to the police. Dahmer was brought in for questioning, but managed to convince officers that the pair were in a relationship. Nothing ever comes from Flower’s report and despite Dahmer’s previous criminal convictions for sexual assault, he is let go.

How did Ronald Flowers meet Jeffrey Dahmer?

Flowers had been living in Lake County, Illinois and met Dahmer by chance in Milwaukee in 1988. He had come to the city to visit some friends and had been dancing at the nearby nightclub, club 219.

However, when Flowers went to get into his car to drive home, he discovered it wasn’t working and wouldn’t start, his friends had already left and he was stuck.

This is when Dahmer shows up as the good samaritan, offering Flowers to come to his grandmother’s house nearby where they could get another car to help him jump start his.

According to TheCinemaholic as depicted in the Netflix series, Flowers bumped into Dahmer again a year later at the same club, but when confronted Dahmer states he does not know who Flowers is.

On another occasion Flowers warns a Black man getting into a car with Dahmer telling him that he is “crazy”.

What has he said about the experience?

Flowers has stayed away from media attention and has only ever given one interview about his experience, in the documentary Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster.

He described the experience of being drugged by Dahmer as “sheer terror,” and “a nightmare”.

In the documentary, he revealed that he woke up in the hospital with a ligature mark around his neck and his underwear was inside out.

Flowers’ last memory was of drinking the coffee, getting dizzy and falling to the ground, explaining “the last thing I saw was the floor and his shoes.”

He reported the assault to the police, but explains he was told “well it’s his word against your word.”

Adding: “I stood up and I said you’re going to catch this expletive one day and then I turned and walked out. I knew that he is going to do this again. I just knew that.”

Flowers testifed against Dahmer in court and explained that if it hadn’t have been for Dahmer’s grandmother, he believes he would have been murdered.

Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in 1991 following 17 murders (pic:Getty)

Where is Ronald Flowers now?

Flowers has remained out of the spotlight and rarely publicly speaks about his encounter with Dahmer, with his only interview featuring in the documentary Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster.

In it he explains that whilst testifying at Dahmer’s trial he was working as a counsellor at Lake County Division of Mental Health.

Who plays Ron Flowers in the Netflix series?

The role of Flowers is played by Dyllón Burnside, who is most known for playing Ricky Evangelista in Pose.

The actor took to Twitter to share about the “hard, emotional and confronting” role in the Netflix series.