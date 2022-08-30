Evan Peters has been transformed into the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for a 10 episode series on Netflix.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evan Peters has an eerie resemblance to Jeffrey Dahmer in the first images released for Netflix’s series about the serial killer.

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is set to be released in 2022, but there is no official date yet.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10-part series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan follows the story of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims, while exploring the police’s role and the impact his crimes had on society at the time.

Dahmer, who was also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, was active as a killer between 1978 and 1991.

Evans as Dahmer in the new Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Dahmer was active as a killer between 1978 and 1991 - he was also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal.

The serial killer murdered 17 male victims - many involved dismemberment.

Dahmer was captured on 22 July 1991 and sentenced to 941 years in prison.

However he only served three of those years as he was killed in prison in 1994.

The Netflix series stars Evan Peters, who is known for his roles in American Horror Story and Mare of Easttown.

The show is due to be released in 2022 but there is no date yet.

The 35-year-old was announced to play Dahmer back in March 2021, but very little else is known about ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’.

Evans spoke to Variety about his new role, saying; “I’ve read so much, I’ve watched so much.

“I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point, you’ve got to say, ‘All right, that’s enough.

“There are beautifully written scripts.

“You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary.”

Other cast members confirmed are Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Richard Jenkins, Shaun J Brown and Colin Ford.

The show has been directed by Carl Franklin and Janet Mock.

New photos of Evans have recently appeared on the Netflix website showing the actor transformed into the serial killer.

They have been accompanied by a 10 second teaser trailer which zooms into Dahmer’s eyeball.

One shot shows the back of the actor’s head and another sees him staring directly into the camera wearing glasses that are often associated with Dahmer.

Netflix is also set to release documentary ‘Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tape’ from October 7.