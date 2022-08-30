The pair attended the MTV VMA music awards together

Rapper Yung Gravy confirmed his romance with the mum of a TikTok star by kissing her at the MTV VMA awards .

The music star walked the carpet with Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Nicole Easterling at the awards ceremony in New Jersey, United States , on Sunday 28 August.

So, just who are Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling, and how long have they been dating?

Here’s what you need to know.

Yung Gravy (L) and Sheri Easterling kiss during the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Who is Yung Gravy?

Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, is a 26-year-old rapper from America.

He first gained recognition in 2017, when his song called Mr. Clean gained traction on online audio distribution platform SoundCloud.

Since 2017, Yung Gravy has completed seven international tours and has released one mixtape, three albums, and seven EPs.

Earlier in 2022, he released his first Billboard Hot 100-charting hit, Betty (Get Money).

His father was Swiss-American insomnia psychologist Peter Johannes Hauri (1933–2013) and his mother is Cynthia Cleveland Hauri.

He attended the University of Wisconsin and gained a degree in marketing, but decided to pursue a career in music after rapping in his spare time while studying.

Yung Gravy’s musical style is a blend of modern trap hip hop music with themes inspired by the soul and oldies movements of the 1950s and 1960s, as well as 1970s and 1980s soul and funk music.

Who is Sheri Nicole Easterling?

Sheri Nicole Easterling is the mother of American social media personality and actress Addison Rae Easterling.

She is 42-years-old and shares daughter Addison Rae, 21, as well as sons Enzo, aged 14, and Lucas, age 8, with her estranged husband Monty Lopez.

The couple initially divorced when Addison Rae was younger and were on and off often throughout her childhood before remarrying in 2017.

It is reported that they separated again in 2021.

Sheri has her own TikTok account and currently has 14 million followers.

Who is Addison Rae Easterling?

Addison Rae Easterling is a 21-year-old American social media star and actress.

In July 2019, Rae started actively posting content on social media site TikTok, where her dancing videos rose in popularity.

In August 2020, she was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes.

In 2021, Addison Rae made the Forbes "30 Under 30" list for social media influencers.

As of July 31, 2022, she has amassed over 88 million followers on TikTok, making her the fourth most-followed individual on the platform.

In 2021, she released her debut single Obsessed and made her acting debut in the Netflix original film He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film She’s All That.

Her accolades include nominations for two People’s Choice Awards and three Kids’ Choice Awards.

How long have Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling been together?

It is not known exactly how long Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling have been dating, but the pair were first linked earlier in August after Yung Gravy went on a BFFs podcast and said he wanted to take Easterling on a date.

During a pre-show interview with MTV at Sunday’s Video Music Awards (VMA), Yung Gravy opened up about how their relationship began.

"We met online. Yeah. We connected right away. I’m from the furthest north it gets, she’s from the furthest south it gets.”