Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the acts nominated

British music luminaries Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran will battle it out across the pond at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

They face competition from US heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, at the annual ceremony for the event known as the VMAs.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the VMAs?

The awards will take place today (28 August) and will be held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

It will begin at 1am UK time (29 August).

How can you watch the VMAs?

If you are in the UK, you will be able to watch the VMAs on MTV channel and also MTV.com.

In the US, VMAs will be shown on MTV as well as BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, CW, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

Who is nominated?

Styles, Harlow and Doja Cat are the three frontrunners at this year’s event, with eight nominations each, closely followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas, with seven.

Styles is up for top awards including artist of the year, best album for his latest release Harry’s House, and video of the year for As It Was.

The 28-year-old megastar takes on fellow Briton Ed Sheeran for artist of the year, in an American dominated category, which also includes Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.

Harry’s House comes up against Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Adele’s high-anticipated album 30 for album of the year.

Also vying for the coveted video of the year are Doja Cat, for Woman, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, for Industry Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, for Brutal, and Taylor Swift, for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

The latter, which features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song is based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

This year’s VMAs have 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, Gayle and Eurovision 2021 winner Maneskin, who each have two nominations.

Honorary awards will go to The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are due to receive the global icon award, and Nicki Minaj, who is expected to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Who will perform?

Performances are expected from hip-hop allstars Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny, who will livestream his from Yankee Stadium.

Minaj will also helm the show alongside Harlow and LL Cool J, with a raft of famous faces due to take on award presenting duties including Avril Lavigne and DJ Khaled.

Full list of nominees

Best New Artists

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Maneskin

Seventeen

Album of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Billie Eilish

Drake

Harry Styles

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Beyonce

Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS

Doja Cat

Future ft Drake, Tems

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kane Brown

Latto x Mariah Carey ft DJ Khaled

Lizzo

Marshmello x Kalid

Nicki Minaj

Nicky Youre, dazy

Post Malone with Doja Cat

Rosalia

Steve Lacey

Video of the year

Doja Cat

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Elton John & Dua Lipa

The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber

Lizzo

Push Performance of the Year

Griff

Remi Wolf

Nessa Barrett

Seventeen

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

Elton John & Dua Lipa

The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Post Malone & The Weeknd

Rosalia ft The Weeknd

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg

Future ft Drake, Tems

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby

Pusha T

Best Rock

Foo Fighters

Jack White

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear

Imagine Dragons x JID

Machine Gun Kelly ft WILLOW

Maneskin

Panic! at the Disco

twenty one pilots

WILLOW ft Avril Lavigne, Travis Baker

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G, Karol G

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

J Balvin & Skrillex

Best R&B

Alicia Keys

Chloe

H.E.R

Normani ft Cardi B

Summer Walker, SFA & Cardi B

The Weeknd

Best K-Pop

BTS

ITZY

LISA

Seventeen

Stray Kids

TWICE

Video Good

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Latto

Rina Sawayama

Stromae

Best Metaverse performance

Rift Tour ft Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK The Virtual

BTS

Charli XCX

Justin Beiber - an interactive virtual experience

Twenty One Pilots Concer Experience

Best Longform video

Billie Eilish

Foo Fighters

Kacey Musgraves

Madonna

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Can you vote?

Voting remains open for only two categories.

Best New Artist - which you can vote for on the VMAs website.