MTV music video awards 2022: when is it, full list of nominees, who is performing and how to watch
Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the acts nominated
British music luminaries Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran will battle it out across the pond at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
They face competition from US heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, at the annual ceremony for the event known as the VMAs.
Here is all you need to know:
Most Popular
When is the VMAs?
The awards will take place today (28 August) and will be held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.
It will begin at 1am UK time (29 August).
How can you watch the VMAs?
If you are in the UK, you will be able to watch the VMAs on MTV channel and also MTV.com.
In the US, VMAs will be shown on MTV as well as BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, CW, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.
Who is nominated?
Styles, Harlow and Doja Cat are the three frontrunners at this year’s event, with eight nominations each, closely followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas, with seven.
Styles is up for top awards including artist of the year, best album for his latest release Harry’s House, and video of the year for As It Was.
The 28-year-old megastar takes on fellow Briton Ed Sheeran for artist of the year, in an American dominated category, which also includes Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.
Harry’s House comes up against Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Adele’s high-anticipated album 30 for album of the year.
Also vying for the coveted video of the year are Doja Cat, for Woman, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, for Industry Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, for Brutal, and Taylor Swift, for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).
The latter, which features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song is based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.
This year’s VMAs have 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, Gayle and Eurovision 2021 winner Maneskin, who each have two nominations.
Honorary awards will go to The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are due to receive the global icon award, and Nicki Minaj, who is expected to receive the Video Vanguard Award.
Who will perform?
Performances are expected from hip-hop allstars Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny, who will livestream his from Yankee Stadium.
Minaj will also helm the show alongside Harlow and LL Cool J, with a raft of famous faces due to take on award presenting duties including Avril Lavigne and DJ Khaled.
Full list of nominees
Best New Artists
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Seventeen
Album of the Year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Billie Eilish
- Drake
- Harry Styles
Group of the Year
- Blackpink
- BTS
- City Girls
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Maneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Silk Sonic
Song of the Summer
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- Beyonce
- Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS
- Doja Cat
- Future ft Drake, Tems
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Kane Brown
- Latto x Mariah Carey ft DJ Khaled
- Lizzo
- Marshmello x Kalid
- Nicki Minaj
- Nicky Youre, dazy
- Post Malone with Doja Cat
- Rosalia
- Steve Lacey
Video of the year
- Doja Cat
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Song of the Year
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Elton John & Dua Lipa
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
- Lizzo
Push Performance of the Year
- Griff
- Remi Wolf
- Nessa Barrett
- Seventeen
- Mae Muller
- GAYLE
- Shenseea
- Omar Apollo
- Wet Leg
- Muni Long
- Doechii
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
- Elton John & Dua Lipa
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
- Post Malone & The Weeknd
- Rosalia ft The Weeknd
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lizzo
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Hip-Hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg
- Future ft Drake, Tems
- Kendrick Lamar
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby
- Pusha T
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters
- Jack White
- Muse
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Shinedown
- Three Days Grace
Best Alternative
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear
- Imagine Dragons x JID
- Machine Gun Kelly ft WILLOW
- Maneskin
- Panic! at the Disco
- twenty one pilots
- WILLOW ft Avril Lavigne, Travis Baker
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G, Karol G
- Daddy Yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin & Skrillex
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys
- Chloe
- H.E.R
- Normani ft Cardi B
- Summer Walker, SFA & Cardi B
- The Weeknd
Best K-Pop
- BTS
- ITZY
- LISA
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- TWICE
Video Good
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Latto
- Rina Sawayama
- Stromae
Best Metaverse performance
- Rift Tour ft Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK The Virtual
- BTS
- Charli XCX
- Justin Beiber - an interactive virtual experience
- Twenty One Pilots Concer Experience
Best Longform video
- Billie Eilish
- Foo Fighters
- Kacey Musgraves
- Madonna
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Can you vote?
Voting remains open for only two categories.
Best New Artist - which you can vote for on the VMAs website.
Album of the Year - but in order to vote for this you need to have an Instagram account and vote via Instagram stories.